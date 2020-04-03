Advanced search

Police make fine catch after seeing residents fishing in Cambridgeshire village despite coronavirus guidelines

PUBLISHED: 12:09 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 03 April 2020

Officers caught people in disused quarries in and around Mepal and Block Fen, such as this one (pictured). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Officers caught people in disused quarries in and around Mepal and Block Fen, such as this one (pictured). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Several people seen fishing at disused quarries in and around a Cambridgeshire village were caught red-handed by police.

Officers were visiting the lakes at Mepal and Block Fen after reports of groups of people fishing in the area yesterday (April 2), including two males who reportedly travelled from Essex.

Speaking on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The lakes we have been to are disused quarries and are not the designated and licensed fishing lakes, which are closed.

“Some of the lakes here are extremely hazardous and fishing is prohibited normally, and also goes against the Governments ‘stay at home’ guidelines.”

After speaking to the group, police encouraged them to leave the area.

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate many people fish to relax, but travelling to fish as a sport or to relax is not essential travel and not exercise.

“We have engaged with them, explained the guidelines and encouraged them to leave, which they have. Please stick to the Government’s guidelines.”

