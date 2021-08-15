Video

Published: 5:51 PM August 15, 2021

Police and Protesters clash at MBR Acres Camp Beagle where beagles are reared for viisection., MBR Acres, Huntingdon Sunday 15 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

As many as 100 police officers were called to contain demonstrators outside a Cambridgeshire scientific laboratory where beagles are bred for research.

Animal Rights protestors from across the country joined forces with the hard-core resident Camp Beagle group that has positioned itself outside MBR Acres at Wyton on the B1090.





Donna, 60, one of the women who walked a mile to get to today’s protest said police tried to prevent her from getting to the entrance to join other protestors.

“Other crossed fields to get here on foot,” she said.

Donna said the police presence seemed to be to try and ensure workers could come and go from the site.

“The police were very heavy handed in stopping protestors,” she said. “I’d definitely call it aggressive and when I tried to walk round them, they pushed me – I told them in no uncertain terms to keep their hands off me.”

One of the campaign co-ordinators, Mel, said he was confident Camp Beagle would triumph.

“There were people from all over the country here today – and they are united in telling MBR Acres we don’t want them and their dog breeding factory here,” he said.

"The mood is very determined. I think last Tuesday when police turned up in considerable numbers to allow two vans full of puppies to leave here, it hit a nerve with everyone

“People who pay taxes who feel strongly are outraged by what they saw – and people are incensed by the action of MBR and police to tow loads of beagles.”

He claimed political and scientific support to close the Wyton site was growing and “clearly using political as security guards is wrong”.

MBR Acres, he said, are going to the High Court on Friday to seek an injunction to remove Camp Beagle. He said those involved in the campaign were deciding their response.

“It is becoming a David v Goliath fight,” said Mel. “They’ve given us a week’s notice to try and organise our response to this giant American owned campaign.

“The difference, though, is that we are becoming Goliath as our support locally and nationally grows.”

MBR Acres told journalists last week: “We fully respect the protestors right to protest.

“But we find it hard to understand why the authorities allow the protestors to continue to stress the animals, harass our staff and try to prevent them coming in to work to care for our dogs.”

At least one demonstrator was seen to be arrested today.



