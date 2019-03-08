Advanced search

Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

PUBLISHED: 16:29 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 13 October 2019

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

A car crashed on the A11 last night after a 135mph police chase that took police from Suffolk over the border in to Cambridgeshire.

The chase began around 9pm after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police on the A14 at Newmarket.

The car was pursued and police were driving at speeds of up to 135mph in order to keep up with the vehicle.

The car travelled over the border into Cambridgeshire before it collided with a barrier on the A11 at Fulbourn.

Police found a section five firearm in the car, namely a can of pepper spray.

An arrest was made at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving after a roadside breath test was failed.

Police said the person was also detained in connection with "numerous" other offences.

Drug-driving is described by police as being one of the 'fatal four'. Along with speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and using a phone at the wheel, it is one of the biggest causes of fatal collisions.

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left ‘mortified’ after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking ‘too long’

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

Lib Dems storm from meeting at East Cambs Council accusing ruling Tory group of ‘governance farce’ and rules made up ‘as we went along’

Cllr Lorna Lupre (second right) leads her Lib Dem colleagues out of a stormy meeting at East Cambs District Council offices in Ely tonight after claiming the ruling Tory group was making governance up on the hoof over its council owned trading companies. Picture; ARCHANT

