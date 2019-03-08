Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

A car crashed on the A11 last night after a 135mph police chase that took police from Suffolk over the border in to Cambridgeshire.

The chase began around 9pm after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police on the A14 at Newmarket.

The car was pursued and police were driving at speeds of up to 135mph in order to keep up with the vehicle.

The car travelled over the border into Cambridgeshire before it collided with a barrier on the A11 at Fulbourn.

Police found a section five firearm in the car, namely a can of pepper spray.

An arrest was made at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving after a roadside breath test was failed.

Police said the person was also detained in connection with "numerous" other offences.

Drug-driving is described by police as being one of the 'fatal four'. Along with speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and using a phone at the wheel, it is one of the biggest causes of fatal collisions.