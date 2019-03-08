Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Small Bore Rifle Club medal from the 1940s recovered by police in Ely - but do you know who it belongs to?

PUBLISHED: 10:59 06 June 2019

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

Archant

A wartime medal associated with the Small Bore Rifle Club (SMRC) has been recovered by police in Ely.

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICEThis is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

"Do you recognise this small medal?" said a police spokesman. "It has been recovered by police, and suspected to be stolen. Any information, please call 101 and ask for your details to be passed to PC 1905 Williams."

The medal is stamped SMRC and has a date 1943/19 and also the words pistol league on it.

You may also want to watch:

The roots of the SMRC date back more than a century and during the last war the Home Guard took over the running and funding of many clubs across the country.

The SMRC was used by the Government to help train enthusiasts as they had done in the Great War.

One historian notes that by the end of 1945 there were over 4,000 affiliated clubs and other organisations in the SMRC, of which 1,000 were former Home Guard Units.

In 1947 the SMRC changed its name to the National Smallbore Rifle Association which remains today the Governing body for small bore rifle shooting in the UK.

Most Read

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Most Read

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Small Bore Rifle Club medal from the 1940s recovered by police in Ely - but do you know who it belongs to?

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Our guide on how to enter the ‘winner of winners’ prize at this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 and Editor John Elworthy with the Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse welcoming guests

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Helping businesses grapple with the ‘marketing monster’

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists