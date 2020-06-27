They asked- you told them. East Cambs Police get nearly 200 recommendations of places to go to catch speeding drivers

PC Willis provoked massive feedback by posting aboutf speed enforcement in East Cambs, She wondered where police could be deployed to next to catch speeding motorists. Nearly 200 people came up with suggestions. Picture; FACEBOOK Archant

Nearly 200 residents took up the challenge from East Cambridgeshire Police to tell them where they want to conduct speed checks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In May, East Cambs Police carried out speed checks across Sutton, Burwell and Bottisham. 'Remember the limit is not a target' was their warning Picture; FACEBOOK In May, East Cambs Police carried out speed checks across Sutton, Burwell and Bottisham. 'Remember the limit is not a target' was their warning Picture; FACEBOOK

The challenge was laid down by a police officer after they had carried out checks in Sutton, Ely and Haddenham.

“Multiple tickets were issued with the highest speed being 41mph in a 30-mph limit area,” said a police spokesman.

“We are keen to hear from you about where you would like us to be deployed for speed enforcement.”

On their Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook pag,e they added: “If you want us to target anywhere, please let us know by commenting on this post.”

In May, East Cambs Police carried out speed checks across Sutton, Burwell and Bottisham. 'Remember the limit is not a target' was their warning Picture; FACEBOOK In May, East Cambs Police carried out speed checks across Sutton, Burwell and Bottisham. 'Remember the limit is not a target' was their warning Picture; FACEBOOK

And so, people did – 177 suggestions at the last count and rising

Austen liked the idea of targeting “lots of idiots speeding every day” in Cam Drive and Lynn Road, Ely.

David thought the cameras should be out in Broad Street, Ely, “a highly residential main road which rather unfortunately attracts a number of persistent speeders, at all times of the day but primarily after the evening rush hour”.

Heather was keen they go to Prickwillow “where we’ve had three cats killed in the last week by reckless/speeding drivers.

In May, East Cambs Police carried out speed checks across Sutton, Burwell and Bottisham. 'Remember the limit is not a target' was their warning Picture; FACEBOOK In May, East Cambs Police carried out speed checks across Sutton, Burwell and Bottisham. 'Remember the limit is not a target' was their warning Picture; FACEBOOK

“It’s mostly a 30mph and people regularly go past ours at 50 plus, or overtake dangerously. We need decent traffic calming measures not just ‘30’ signs”.

Vicki also supported Prickwillow arguing that “the speed some people do is ridiculous and with lots of children out for walks in the village it’s an accident waiting to happen”.

Laura agreed Prickwillow was ripe for fining speeding motorists and felt had “definitely worsened during lockdown”.

Dian felt Back Hill, Ely, worth a visit since “it seems that since lockdown a lot of people appear to be in a rush”.

Officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team were out conducting traffic enforcement and education yesterday in Soham, Ely and Prickwillow. Police out in East Cambsr when a number of drivers were reported for excess speed, a vehicle seized, and 30 drivers were given words of advice." Speeding is one of the causes of fatal accidents, and we urge drivers to get to their destination safely," said a police spokesman. Officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team were out conducting traffic enforcement and education yesterday in Soham, Ely and Prickwillow. Police out in East Cambsr when a number of drivers were reported for excess speed, a vehicle seized, and 30 drivers were given words of advice." Speeding is one of the causes of fatal accidents, and we urge drivers to get to their destination safely," said a police spokesman.

Caitlin suggested Wisbech Road, Littleport, at any time of any day.

You may also want to watch:

“I would even provide refreshments,” Caitlin told police.

Louise thought Parsons Lane, Littleport, might nick a few drivers

Officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team were out conducting traffic enforcement and education yesterday in Soham, Ely and Prickwillow. Police out in East Cambsr when a number of drivers were reported for excess speed, a vehicle seized, and 30 drivers were given words of advice." Speeding is one of the causes of fatal accidents, and we urge drivers to get to their destination safely," said a police spokesman. Officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team were out conducting traffic enforcement and education yesterday in Soham, Ely and Prickwillow. Police out in East Cambsr when a number of drivers were reported for excess speed, a vehicle seized, and 30 drivers were given words of advice." Speeding is one of the causes of fatal accidents, and we urge drivers to get to their destination safely," said a police spokesman.

“Both ends especially near the school and on the corner near the pharmacy as not only speeding but driving on wrong side of road coming round the bend,” she said. “Nearly been taken out a number of times”

Louise agreed Lynn Road, Ely, is prone to speeding “from the Lamb hotel all the way up to the hospital. There are no 30 signs. “Two new road crossings have been put in but people don’t slow down. Especially at the pelican crossing close to Saint Audrey’s Way”.

Gavin felt police “would easily generate a month’s worth of budget” by going after speeding motorists in Station Road, Littleport.

Louise lives along Mildenhall Road, Littleport, “and I am genuinely scared to pull out of my own drive because of the speeding around here”.

Laura agreed Prickwillow was ripe for fining speeding motorists and felt had “definitely worsened during lockdown”.

Zoe would welcome more than the occasional police patrol in Wilburton, and especially Millfield Place area of Stretham Road,

“The speeds are frightening,” she says. “The lay-by with the post box would give you good insight to both directions.”

Lyndsey wants patrols in West End, Haddenham, where the speed board towards the bottom of the hill “regularly records speeds in excess of 30mph. “45 mph seems to be the most popular speed in the last eight weeks or so.”

Pat, meanwhile, is tired of “illegally parked cars on Forehill, Ely, and when cars speed in the middle of the road or up the pavement you take your life in your hands”.

Tony was keen that drivers should be checked on the A10 at Stretham where “not only do they speed they over take hitting speeds of 60mph; an accident waiting to happen”.

Prickwillow and Littleport received multiple calls for action but Burwell residents also chipped into the debate.

Erik thought the Fordham end of the village well worth a visit where cars enter and leave at speeds of up to 50mph.

But Ron struck a different note, in response to a comment about tractor drivers.

“All tractors are limited to 30mph so it’s impossible to “speed” through a 30mph zone.”, he said. “As for having machinery behind your tractor, that’s generally limited to 20-25mph as well. The culprits are the public with cars that break 30mph limit.”