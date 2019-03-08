Advanced search

Police appeal for missing Cambridgeshire man

PUBLISHED: 16:32 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 19 June 2019

Karl Watson was last seen at a petrol station in Little Abington. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Karl Watson was last seen at a petrol station in Little Abington. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing man.

Karl Watson, 40, was reported missing from Fulbourn Hospital yesterday afternoon (June 18).

He was last seen at around 10.15pm at a petrol station in Fourwentways, Little Abington.

It is believed he may still be in the Abington or Linton area.

Karl, also known as 'Andy', is described as 5'6 of slim build with Mohican style dark-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an oversized beige jacket, sunglasses, blue jeans and blue trainers.

He is considered vulnerable and officers are very concerned for his welfare.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him, but to call the police immediately on 101 quoting incident 240 of June 18.

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

