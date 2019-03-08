Police appeal for missing Cambridgeshire man
PUBLISHED: 16:32 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 19 June 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing man.
Karl Watson, 40, was reported missing from Fulbourn Hospital yesterday afternoon (June 18).
He was last seen at around 10.15pm at a petrol station in Fourwentways, Little Abington.
It is believed he may still be in the Abington or Linton area.
Karl, also known as 'Andy', is described as 5'6 of slim build with Mohican style dark-brown hair.
He was last seen wearing an oversized beige jacket, sunglasses, blue jeans and blue trainers.
He is considered vulnerable and officers are very concerned for his welfare.
Members of the public are asked not to approach him, but to call the police immediately on 101 quoting incident 240 of June 18.