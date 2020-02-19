Pedestrian injured in collision where van driver drove off without giving his details

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after a collision involving a van in Cambridge in which the driver drove off without giving his details.

The collision, involving a white transit-style van and a pedestrian, took place outside Lloyds TSB bank on Cherry Hinton Road at about 3.35pm today (Wednesday February 19).

The driver of the van initially stopped and got out of his vehicle, but then drove off without giving his details.

He is described as black, in his 30s, wearing dark clothing.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was treated at the scene for minor head injures.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the white van driving prior to the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref:290 of February 19.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.