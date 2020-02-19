Advanced search

Pedestrian injured in collision where van driver drove off without giving his details

PUBLISHED: 17:32 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 19 February 2020

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after a collision involving a van outside Lloyds TSB bank on Cherry Hinton Road in Cambridge in which the driver drove off without giving his details. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after a collision involving a van outside Lloyds TSB bank on Cherry Hinton Road in Cambridge in which the driver drove off without giving his details. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after a collision involving a van in Cambridge in which the driver drove off without giving his details.

The collision, involving a white transit-style van and a pedestrian, took place outside Lloyds TSB bank on Cherry Hinton Road at about 3.35pm today (Wednesday February 19).

The driver of the van initially stopped and got out of his vehicle, but then drove off without giving his details.

You may also want to watch:

He is described as black, in his 30s, wearing dark clothing.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was treated at the scene for minor head injures.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the white van driving prior to the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref:290 of February 19.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Isaac Circuit admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Soham school to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Isaac Circuit admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Soham school to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pedestrian injured in collision where van driver drove off without giving his details

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after a collision involving a van outside Lloyds TSB bank on Cherry Hinton Road in Cambridge in which the driver drove off without giving his details. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Drugs and dart gun seized in raid following intelligence linking house to importation of illegal weapons

Drugs and a dart gun were seized in a raid at a house in Orchard Way, Burwell, following intelligence that linked the property to the importation of illegal weapons. Picture: POLICE

Ely Archers get 18 medals at annual competition

Ely Archers County Champions

Dealer who stashed drugs in his pants jailed for two years

Dealer who stashed drugs in his pants jailed for two years. Tahmidur Rahman, 21, was approached by officers in Rustat Road, Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Time capsule buried at Ely Museum to capture snapshot of 2020

A time capsule has been buried in a secret spot during Ely Museum’s £1.66 million renovation - including a letter, Fenland soil and a copy of the Ely Standard newspaper. Picture: ELY MUSEUM
Drive 24