Police appeal after burglary at Co-op store in Burwell

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at the Co-operative store in North Street, Burwell.

A Co-op store in Burwell was broken into and a large quantity of cigarettes stolen this morning (May 24).

Police are appealing for information following the burglary at the shop in North Street.

The alarm was triggered at about 2am today (May 24).

When officers arrived there was no one around but evidence of a break-in at the back of the building.

Officers discovered that a large quantity of cigarettes had been taken.

They are looking into possible links between this incident and a similar burglary where cigarettes were taken from a Tesco store, in St Ives, overnight on May 22.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 34 of May 24 or alternatively report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report