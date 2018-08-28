Point-to-Point success in Cottenham for national ladies champion Gina Andrews

Gina Andrews nearest camera on Hawkhurst winners of the opening race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP © Graham Bishop 2018

The best ever start to a point-to-point season was had by national ladies champion Gina Andrews at Cottenham’s second meeting.

Charlie Buckle and Zeroshadesofgrey winners of the Novice Riders race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP Charlie Buckle and Zeroshadesofgrey winners of the Novice Riders race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

Gina had already ridden eight winners following a double, which began with victory aboard the day’s most impressive winner Hawkhurst in the opening Club Members Conditions Race, to the delight of part-owner Keith Loads.

Revitalised by the move to the Alan Hill yard, the gelding has won seven of his nine starts to date.

Gina and trainer Alan Hill completed her double aboard course specialist Sharp Suit in the Ladies Open who was winning at the track for the sixth time.

Sharp Suit was under pressure but closing down the free-going leader Red Spinner when he unseated Louise Bannister at the second last fence leaving Sharp Suit to coast home.

Jack Andrews on Just Cause winners of the Mens Open race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP Jack Andrews on Just Cause winners of the Mens Open race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

The Magpas air ambulance was called after the first fence fall of Brave Encounter.

Jockey Luke Scott received immediate attention from the course medical team and although racing was delayed, thankfully, Luke walked into a vehicle ambulance.

A spontaneous blanket collection raised £500 for Magpas and in the race Jack Andrews, Gina’s brother, produced a well-judged ride aboard Just Cause for trainer James Owen when the partnership arrived late on in a driving finish, to collar the long-time leader Mr Mix.

Zeroshadesofgrey, a classy performer under rules, won at his first attempt in point-to-points for Charlie Buckle and trainer Rob Cundy in the Novice Riders contest.

Enjoying himself out in front and jumping boldly, Zeroshadesofgrey galloped on too strongly for his rivals.

Patient tactics from jockey Jamie Brace were rewarded in the Restricted race as he produced the lightly raced Tricky Silence to get to the front half way up the run-in.

Worthapunt and Tom Chatfield-Roberts prevailed in a bunch finish for the Open Maiden, while only five runners contested the concluding 2m4f Maiden which was won by Mano Cornuto and Charlie Marshall after they were left clear when the strong travelling leader Josh The Plod had unseated Charlie Buckle at the second last fence.

Official going: Good, Good to Firm in places.

Club Members Conditions Race

1st Hawkhurst Gina Andrews 1/2f, 2nd Gallox Bridge James Martin 20/1,

3rd Weather Warning Charlie Buckle 33/1 Time 5-55 Dists: 4L 4L 10 ran

Restricted Race

1st Tricky Silence Jamie Brace 7/1 2nd Captiva Island Jack Andrews 4/5f

3rd Drakes Well Sam Lee 2/1 Time 6-02 Dists: 3/4L 2L 8 ran

Mens Open Race

1st Just Cause Jack Andrews 2/1 2nd Mr Mix Stuart Robinson 8/1

3rd Broken Eagle James King 2/1 Time 5-51* Dists: Hd 8L 6 ran Bears Affair 7/4f PU * 2 jumps omitted Injured rider

CA Club Members Novice Riders Race

1st Zeroeshadesofgrey Charlie Buckle 7/2 2nd Vivaldi Collonges Ben Bromley 2/1f

3rd Local Show William Humphrey 9/4 Time 5-56 Dists: 3/4L 1L 10 ran

Ladies Open Race

1st Sharp Suit Gina Andrews 4/5f 2nd Western Diva Claire Hardwick 6/4

3rd Frampton Izzy Marshall 33/1 Time 5-58 Dists: 5L Dist 8 ran

Open Maiden Race

1st Worthapunt Tom Chatfield-Roberts 3/1 2nd Bishopstone Girl Gina Andrews 8/1

3rd Raleagh Mountain Rory Bevin 6/1 Time 6-05* Dists: 3L 4L 10 ran

* 2 jumps omitted Damaged fence

4,5 & 6 Year Olds Maiden Race (2 miles 4 Furlongs)

1st Mano Cornuto Charlie Marshall 10/1 2nd Hot To Trot Gina Andrews 7/4f

3rd Linkenholt Alex Chadwick 10/1 Time 4-45 Dists: 2 1/2L 3L 5 ran