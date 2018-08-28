Point-to-Point success in Cottenham for national ladies champion Gina Andrews
PUBLISHED: 13:34 02 January 2019
© Graham Bishop 2018
The best ever start to a point-to-point season was had by national ladies champion Gina Andrews at Cottenham’s second meeting.
Gina had already ridden eight winners following a double, which began with victory aboard the day’s most impressive winner Hawkhurst in the opening Club Members Conditions Race, to the delight of part-owner Keith Loads.
Revitalised by the move to the Alan Hill yard, the gelding has won seven of his nine starts to date.
Gina and trainer Alan Hill completed her double aboard course specialist Sharp Suit in the Ladies Open who was winning at the track for the sixth time.
Sharp Suit was under pressure but closing down the free-going leader Red Spinner when he unseated Louise Bannister at the second last fence leaving Sharp Suit to coast home.
The Magpas air ambulance was called after the first fence fall of Brave Encounter.
Jockey Luke Scott received immediate attention from the course medical team and although racing was delayed, thankfully, Luke walked into a vehicle ambulance.
A spontaneous blanket collection raised £500 for Magpas and in the race Jack Andrews, Gina’s brother, produced a well-judged ride aboard Just Cause for trainer James Owen when the partnership arrived late on in a driving finish, to collar the long-time leader Mr Mix.
Zeroshadesofgrey, a classy performer under rules, won at his first attempt in point-to-points for Charlie Buckle and trainer Rob Cundy in the Novice Riders contest.
Enjoying himself out in front and jumping boldly, Zeroshadesofgrey galloped on too strongly for his rivals.
Patient tactics from jockey Jamie Brace were rewarded in the Restricted race as he produced the lightly raced Tricky Silence to get to the front half way up the run-in.
Worthapunt and Tom Chatfield-Roberts prevailed in a bunch finish for the Open Maiden, while only five runners contested the concluding 2m4f Maiden which was won by Mano Cornuto and Charlie Marshall after they were left clear when the strong travelling leader Josh The Plod had unseated Charlie Buckle at the second last fence.
Official going: Good, Good to Firm in places.
Club Members Conditions Race
1st Hawkhurst Gina Andrews 1/2f, 2nd Gallox Bridge James Martin 20/1,
3rd Weather Warning Charlie Buckle 33/1 Time 5-55 Dists: 4L 4L 10 ran
Restricted Race
1st Tricky Silence Jamie Brace 7/1 2nd Captiva Island Jack Andrews 4/5f
3rd Drakes Well Sam Lee 2/1 Time 6-02 Dists: 3/4L 2L 8 ran
Mens Open Race
1st Just Cause Jack Andrews 2/1 2nd Mr Mix Stuart Robinson 8/1
3rd Broken Eagle James King 2/1 Time 5-51* Dists: Hd 8L 6 ran Bears Affair 7/4f PU * 2 jumps omitted Injured rider
CA Club Members Novice Riders Race
1st Zeroeshadesofgrey Charlie Buckle 7/2 2nd Vivaldi Collonges Ben Bromley 2/1f
3rd Local Show William Humphrey 9/4 Time 5-56 Dists: 3/4L 1L 10 ran
Ladies Open Race
1st Sharp Suit Gina Andrews 4/5f 2nd Western Diva Claire Hardwick 6/4
3rd Frampton Izzy Marshall 33/1 Time 5-58 Dists: 5L Dist 8 ran
Open Maiden Race
1st Worthapunt Tom Chatfield-Roberts 3/1 2nd Bishopstone Girl Gina Andrews 8/1
3rd Raleagh Mountain Rory Bevin 6/1 Time 6-05* Dists: 3L 4L 10 ran
* 2 jumps omitted Damaged fence
4,5 & 6 Year Olds Maiden Race (2 miles 4 Furlongs)
1st Mano Cornuto Charlie Marshall 10/1 2nd Hot To Trot Gina Andrews 7/4f
3rd Linkenholt Alex Chadwick 10/1 Time 4-45 Dists: 2 1/2L 3L 5 ran
