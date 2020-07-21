Advanced search

Poets House reopens post-lockdown - ‘we look forward to welcoming you’

PUBLISHED: 16:20 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 21 July 2020

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

Archant

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules.

With the team quickly adapting to the ‘new normal’ of the covid-era, all of Poets House’s familiar faces are back behind the bar.

On the night of reopening the owners posted on Facebook: “It’s fantastic to have the guys back from furlough. Lots of cocktails going down and they remembered them all.

They added: “We are so proud of the team who have been absolutely amazing, picking up the pace so quickly, adapting to the new norms and making guests feel so relaxed, but safe too. They are quite awesome.

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOKPoets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

MORE: Nine great Ely beer gardens

“We have lots of tables inside and out, all spaced out, so pop in for your mojito or pornstar martini. We look forward to welcoming you.”

• Poets House has also signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which means that guests will receive 50 per cent off their food and non-alcoholic drink between August 3 and 31 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOKPoets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOKPoets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that

All in a day's work! Clips from the YouTube video that shows what happens when a man turns up outside Cambridge Police Station to film nothing in particular but is asked repeatedly why he is there. The video ends with a verbal confrontation with a passing cyclist. Picture: YOUTUBE

Leaked letter reveals Government warning to Mayor James Palmer to put his house in order

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Most Read

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that

All in a day's work! Clips from the YouTube video that shows what happens when a man turns up outside Cambridge Police Station to film nothing in particular but is asked repeatedly why he is there. The video ends with a verbal confrontation with a passing cyclist. Picture: YOUTUBE

Leaked letter reveals Government warning to Mayor James Palmer to put his house in order

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Leaked letter reveals Government warning to Mayor James Palmer to put his house in order

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Poets House reopens post-lockdown - ‘we look forward to welcoming you’

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

Littleport company applies to expand hand sanitiser production

Littleport firm CambCol has applied for planning permission to expand its facilities at Oak Lane Business Park to increase production of hand sanitiser. Pictures: Stock image from Pixabay.

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant