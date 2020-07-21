Poets House reopens post-lockdown - ‘we look forward to welcoming you’

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK Archant

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the team quickly adapting to the ‘new normal’ of the covid-era, all of Poets House’s familiar faces are back behind the bar.

On the night of reopening the owners posted on Facebook: “It’s fantastic to have the guys back from furlough. Lots of cocktails going down and they remembered them all.

They added: “We are so proud of the team who have been absolutely amazing, picking up the pace so quickly, adapting to the new norms and making guests feel so relaxed, but safe too. They are quite awesome.

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

MORE: Nine great Ely beer gardens

“We have lots of tables inside and out, all spaced out, so pop in for your mojito or pornstar martini. We look forward to welcoming you.”

• Poets House has also signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which means that guests will receive 50 per cent off their food and non-alcoholic drink between August 3 and 31 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK

Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK Poets House in Ely has reopened post-lockdown with a safely spaced table layout to adhere to social distancing rules. Picture: POETS HOUSE ELY/ FACEBOOK