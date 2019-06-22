Evening of words and wisdom from award-winning poet at opening of Isle of Ely Festival 2019

Evening of words and wisdom from award-winning poet at opening of Isle of Ely Festival 2019. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Award-winning poet Wendy Cope OBE opened this year's Isle of Ely Festival by reading a selection of her best work at an Ely church.

The theme for the 2019 edition of the festival, which opened last Saturday (June 15) and runs until July 13, is 'Landscapes of Life'.

Wendy, who now lives in Ely with her husband, has seen her poetry style compared to the likes of John Betjeman and Philip Larkin.

She was interviewed by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Jeremy Sallis at St Peter's Church last Friday (June 14) before taking questions from the public.

Earlier this year she was the guest on BBC Radio 4's long-running programme Desert Island Discs.

The society that runs the Isle of Ely Festival each year say that audiences should expect "a cultural month full of music, art, theatre, live film screenings, literature, and more".

Other festival highlights include 'A Night at the Movies' in Ely Cathedral on July 12 with the Festival Orchestra and community singers led by Chris Parsons.

For more information visit www.isleofelyartsfestival.org.uk

