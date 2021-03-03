Published: 12:00 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM March 3, 2021

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has been appointed as Solicitor General and will also become a member of the Privy Council. - Credit: Lucy Frazer's Office

MP Lucy Frazer has been appointed as Solicitor General for a second time.

The SE Cambs MP was appointed to the role by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday (Tuesday) as previous Solicitor General, Michael Ellis, becomes the Attorney General while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave.

Ms Frazer said: “I am very pleased to be appointed as Solicitor General for England and Wales.

“I look forward to working with the new Attorney General, Michael Ellis, on making law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution.”

Ms Frazer, who is prisons minister, previously served as Solicitor General between May and July 2019.

Alongside Mr Ellis, Ms Frazer will oversee the work of the law officers departments including the Crown Prosecution Service, Serious Fraud Office, the Government’s legal department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

She will also join the Privy Council, which advises the Queen on the carrying out of her duties and performs other roles, including extending legislation to British Overseas Territories and granting Royal Charters.

Furthermore, Ms Frazer will consider unduly lenient sentences and take action when there has been a contempt of court.

The role will be independent of Ms Frazer’s role as a Government minister.