Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Littleport plumber who offered free repair work for NHS staff is nominated as most amazing professional

PUBLISHED: 11:27 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 09 June 2020

Littleport plumber Daniel Lawrence who offered free repair work for NHS staff is nominated for a Ely Hero Award. Picture: DLP

Littleport plumber Daniel Lawrence who offered free repair work for NHS staff is nominated for a Ely Hero Award. Picture: DLP

Daniel Lawrence Plumbing Heating & Drainage

A Littleport plumber who has been offering his services for free to NHS staff during lockdown has been nominated for an Ely Hero award.

Daniel Lawrence, who started his business just two years ago, has repaired broken boilers, taps - and even helped vulnerable customers with shopping.

He was nominated in the Most Amazing Professional category for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 – which have been postponed due to Covid-19.

The person who put Daniel’s name forward described him as “honest, generous and caring”.

They said: “He works 24 hours a day seven days a week to ensure he is always there to support new and existing customers. He is an outstanding man.”

Daniel, who runs Daniel Lawrence Plumbing, Heating and Drainage, said he was “overwhelmed” to be nominated for an award – but it was a team effort.

The 45-year-old started his business with friend, Stacy Groombridge.

He has been plumping for 15 years and a gas engineer for nine years, after moving to England from Ireland more than 25 years ago.

Daniel said: “The one person that keeps all this together and running correctly and efficiently is my partner Samantha, without her our daily routine would be extremely difficult because she really is fantastic at what she does.

“We also have Charlie Houghton who again, like Stacy, is great with customers friendly polite and works to a high standard.

“Thank you so much for the nomination to be recognised in the Ely Hero Awards I appreciate this so much.”

Nominations for the annual community awards were extended for the first time this year following the coronavirus outbreak.

Judges met for their first virtual discussion via video last week to begin the process of shortlisting and meeting finalists at a social distance.

Organisers said: “Fantastic meeting with the #elyheroawards2020 judging panel.

“Shortlisting and finalising all this year’s nominees is underway as part of the continuation plan to celebrate our community heroes.

“Remember to check your messages folks in the next few weeks!”

Search Ely Heroes on Facebook for the latest information.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

County council finds a spare field that could become a drive thru’ McDonalds and Costa on the outskirts of Soham

These were the happy customers at McDonalds in Peterborough last month when it re-opened. Will customers be as happy to see a new drive thru' open in Soham? Picture; TERRY HARRIS .

Mum’s warning after girls, 12, left ‘uncomfortable’ after being followed by men in car

Two 12-year-old girls were followed by men in this car in Littleport on Saturday, June 6 at around 3pm. Picture: Submitted

Friends, families and fans make some noise for ex-Mildenhall speedway star Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres� partner Jodie with daughters Anaiya, Lilou and father David Ayres. Picture: JON AND KELLY ARMSTRONG/DO IT FOR DANNY

Sister of black man stopped by police in Ely claims that ‘racism and social profiling are everywhere’

Chief constable Nick Dean has resoonded to a video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely. The video - published on our website today - was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown).

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

County council finds a spare field that could become a drive thru’ McDonalds and Costa on the outskirts of Soham

These were the happy customers at McDonalds in Peterborough last month when it re-opened. Will customers be as happy to see a new drive thru' open in Soham? Picture; TERRY HARRIS .

Mum’s warning after girls, 12, left ‘uncomfortable’ after being followed by men in car

Two 12-year-old girls were followed by men in this car in Littleport on Saturday, June 6 at around 3pm. Picture: Submitted

Friends, families and fans make some noise for ex-Mildenhall speedway star Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres� partner Jodie with daughters Anaiya, Lilou and father David Ayres. Picture: JON AND KELLY ARMSTRONG/DO IT FOR DANNY

Sister of black man stopped by police in Ely claims that ‘racism and social profiling are everywhere’

Chief constable Nick Dean has resoonded to a video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely. The video - published on our website today - was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown).

Latest from the Ely Standard

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cambs police show support for county’s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

Police in Cambridgeshire have shown their support for the county�s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary LGBT

Ely Tigers inspired by fighter Stacy create NHS tribute shirts for those battling coronavirus

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have launched a range of t-shirts in tribute to the NHS after player Stacy Mould (right) beat the coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB/STEVE WELLS

“...there’s little guidance from the Government..” - Owners of Ely tearoom on how they’ll operate once lockdown is lifted

Peacocks Tearooms in Ely. Image: Peacocks Tearooms

Chippers crosses the marathon line to raise £320 for East Anglian Children’s Hospices

George Chipperfield is raising money for East Anglia’s Children'’s Hospices
Drive 24