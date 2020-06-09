Ely Hero Awards 2020: Littleport plumber who offered free repair work for NHS staff is nominated as most amazing professional

A Littleport plumber who has been offering his services for free to NHS staff during lockdown has been nominated for an Ely Hero award.

Daniel Lawrence, who started his business just two years ago, has repaired broken boilers, taps - and even helped vulnerable customers with shopping.

He was nominated in the Most Amazing Professional category for the Ely Hero Awards 2020 – which have been postponed due to Covid-19.

The person who put Daniel’s name forward described him as “honest, generous and caring”.

They said: “He works 24 hours a day seven days a week to ensure he is always there to support new and existing customers. He is an outstanding man.”

Daniel, who runs Daniel Lawrence Plumbing, Heating and Drainage, said he was “overwhelmed” to be nominated for an award – but it was a team effort.

The 45-year-old started his business with friend, Stacy Groombridge.

He has been plumping for 15 years and a gas engineer for nine years, after moving to England from Ireland more than 25 years ago.

Daniel said: “The one person that keeps all this together and running correctly and efficiently is my partner Samantha, without her our daily routine would be extremely difficult because she really is fantastic at what she does.

“We also have Charlie Houghton who again, like Stacy, is great with customers friendly polite and works to a high standard.

“Thank you so much for the nomination to be recognised in the Ely Hero Awards I appreciate this so much.”

Nominations for the annual community awards were extended for the first time this year following the coronavirus outbreak.

Judges met for their first virtual discussion via video last week to begin the process of shortlisting and meeting finalists at a social distance.

Organisers said: “Fantastic meeting with the #elyheroawards2020 judging panel.

“Shortlisting and finalising all this year’s nominees is underway as part of the continuation plan to celebrate our community heroes.

“Remember to check your messages folks in the next few weeks!”

