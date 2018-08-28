Grab your football kit! New players needed for Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes. Picture: ELY CITY CRUSADERS Archant

Could you be the next Harry Kane or Marcus Rashford? Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes.

The community club which has a history of developing players is keen to add to the 250 plus players already on its books.

The Under 13 (Year 8) White team currently plays 9-a-side games on a Saturday in the Cambridge and District Colts League.

They are looking for new players to join their team so they can develop and prepare for the move to 11-a-side football next season.

The team is currently managed by an FA Level 2 coach with the support of an assistant, with training taking place on a Wednesday night from 7pm to 8pm at the new 3G pitch at The Hive in Ely.

Jason Brady, manager of the Ely City Crusaders’ Under 13 White team, said: “Our club provides a great chance for players to come along and enjoy their football while developing their skills and learning to be part of a team.

“Anyone interested in trying out is welcome to come along to our training sessions - please contact me on 07800614946 or jas.brady@sky.com”

For more information on joining the club visit www.elycitycrusaders.co.uk/contact