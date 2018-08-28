Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Grab your football kit! New players needed for Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team

PUBLISHED: 13:04 30 January 2019

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes. Picture: ELY CITY CRUSADERS

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes. Picture: ELY CITY CRUSADERS

Archant

Could you be the next Harry Kane or Marcus Rashford? Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes.

The community club which has a history of developing players is keen to add to the 250 plus players already on its books.

The Under 13 (Year 8) White team currently plays 9-a-side games on a Saturday in the Cambridge and District Colts League.

They are looking for new players to join their team so they can develop and prepare for the move to 11-a-side football next season.

The team is currently managed by an FA Level 2 coach with the support of an assistant, with training taking place on a Wednesday night from 7pm to 8pm at the new 3G pitch at The Hive in Ely.

Jason Brady, manager of the Ely City Crusaders’ Under 13 White team, said: “Our club provides a great chance for players to come along and enjoy their football while developing their skills and learning to be part of a team.

“Anyone interested in trying out is welcome to come along to our training sessions - please contact me on 07800614946 or jas.brady@sky.com”

For more information on joining the club visit www.elycitycrusaders.co.uk/contact

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Latest from the Ely Standard

We explain why Cambridgeshire County Council wants to put your council tax up by 5pc, where the money will go - but some councillors are not happy

No shelter from the political storm over council tax: Cambridgeshire County Council leader Steve Count about to unveil ruling Tory Party plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Grab your football kit! New players needed for Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes. Picture: ELY CITY CRUSADERS

Review: Caroline’s Kitchen at Cambridge Arts Theatre - it’s farce meets melodrama and the audience loved it

Caroline's Kitchen is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Parking fees frozen in East Cambridgeshire council station car parks

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year. Angel Drove car park. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Burwell firefighters unable to attend house blaze at Newmarket after thieves steal life saving cutting rescue equipment

Firefighters from Burwell Fire Station were unable to respond to a house fire in Newmarket on Monday (28) as their fire engine was unavailable following a break in at the station. Burwell has one fire engine which is crewed by on-call firefighters.Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists