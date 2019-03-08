Youngsters in Stretham play with mud and water thanks to power workers

A group of tiny tots at a Stretham pre-school can now enjoy playing with mud and water thanks to volunteers from UK Power Networks.

The team got their hands dirty at Tiddlywinks, a charity run pre-school near Ely, as part of the company's Donate A Day scheme.

They constructed a two-metre square raised bed for mud play, a water pipe feature, a border for the flower beds and removed a broken flower bed and a tree.

Alexa Hardy, whose daughter attends the nursery, came up with the idea for UK Power Networks to get involved.

She said: "I chose to organise the day because my daughter attends the pre-school and they had not been able to get enough volunteers to help with the work.

"The company volunteer days were a perfect opportunity.

"It was wonderful to see what my colleagues can do together, they worked so hard.

"The children were out playing in the mud pit the next day and my daughter came home covered in mud and was very happy indeed."

Susan Yardy, from Tiddlywinks, said: "The work that has been completed in our outdoor space has enriched the children's learning.

"They have created a play area that is just amazing and provides endless thought provoking challenges for our children."

The power company clocked up more than 2,000 hours of volunteering by staff in 2018.