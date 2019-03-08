Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youngsters in Stretham play with mud and water thanks to power workers

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 June 2019

A group of tiny tots at a Stretham pre-school can now enjoy playing with mud and water thanks to volunteers from UK Power Networks. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS.

A group of tiny tots at a Stretham pre-school can now enjoy playing with mud and water thanks to volunteers from UK Power Networks. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS.

Archant

A group of tiny tots at a Stretham pre-school can now enjoy playing with mud and water thanks to volunteers from UK Power Networks.

The team got their hands dirty at Tiddlywinks, a charity run pre-school near Ely, as part of the company's Donate A Day scheme.

They constructed a two-metre square raised bed for mud play, a water pipe feature, a border for the flower beds and removed a broken flower bed and a tree.

Alexa Hardy, whose daughter attends the nursery, came up with the idea for UK Power Networks to get involved.

She said: "I chose to organise the day because my daughter attends the pre-school and they had not been able to get enough volunteers to help with the work.

You may also want to watch:

"The company volunteer days were a perfect opportunity.

"It was wonderful to see what my colleagues can do together, they worked so hard.

"The children were out playing in the mud pit the next day and my daughter came home covered in mud and was very happy indeed."

Susan Yardy, from Tiddlywinks, said: "The work that has been completed in our outdoor space has enriched the children's learning.

"They have created a play area that is just amazing and provides endless thought provoking challenges for our children."

The power company clocked up more than 2,000 hours of volunteering by staff in 2018.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Youngsters in Stretham play with mud and water thanks to power workers

A group of tiny tots at a Stretham pre-school can now enjoy playing with mud and water thanks to volunteers from UK Power Networks. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS.

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

Could East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk become home to the UK’s largest solar power plant? It certainly looks possible

Four of the local village halls that have been booked for public meetings to unveil proposals for the UK's largest solar power plant that is being constructed - subject to planning -in East Cambridgeshrie and West Suffolk. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists