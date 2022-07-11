Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant
- Credit: DAN MASON
Multiple crews were called to a Fenland plastics recycling factory tonight after fire broke out.
Firefighters from around the county and neighbouring services were involved in what was described by fire chiefs as “a well-developed fire “.
The blaze broke out at around 6.45pm at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington.
It has meant closure of the B1093 between Wimblington and Manea.
“The B1093 is closed to allow crews to deal with the fire safely, so please be patient and follow the diversion route,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen from nearby villages as the fire took hold.
At one stage up to 20 fire engines were at the scene.
Nearby residents came out of their home to stand along the main road as smoke rose from the fire damaged buildings.
The firm's management team say nobody was hurt.
Fire chiefs warned to people to try, where possible, to keep their doors and windows closed “if the smoke is impacting you”.
PLASgran was set up in 199 by Carl Waters to recycle a vast range of scrap and waste plastics.
Over the years he grew the business across both the UK and Europe.
RPC bpi group acquired PLASgran Ltd in August 2018, forming the UK’s largest plastics recycling group.