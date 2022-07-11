News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:56 PM July 11, 2022
Updated: 11:33 PM July 11, 2022
B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington

B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington - Credit: DAN MASON

Multiple crews were called to a Fenland plastics recycling factory tonight after fire broke out. 

Firefighters from around the county and neighbouring services were involved in what was described by fire chiefs as “a well-developed fire “. 

The blaze broke out at around 6.45pm at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington.  

It has meant closure of the B1093 between Wimblington and Manea. 

“The B1093 is closed to allow crews to deal with the fire safely, so please be patient and follow the diversion route,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue.  

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from nearby villages as the fire took hold. 

At one stage up to 20 fire engines were at the scene.  

B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington

B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington - Credit: CAMBS TIMES READER

Nearby residents came out of their home to stand along the main road as smoke rose from the fire damaged buildings.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Poor parking leaves firefighters struggling to attend emergency call
  2. 2 New escape room opening in town this weekend
  3. 3 Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer
  1. 4 20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day
  2. 5 A11 car fire between Newmarket and Saffron Walden spreads into nearby field
  3. 6 First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday
  4. 7 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
  5. 8 Royal visit to day treatment hospice centre in the Fens
  6. 9 Praise for Rikki murder squad as family campaign for killer’s sentence to be increased 
  7. 10 Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system

The firm's management team say nobody was hurt. 

Fire chiefs warned to people to try, where possible, to keep their doors and windows closed “if the smoke is impacting you”.  

B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington

B1903 closed as fire fighters tackle blaze at PLASgran in Manea Road, Wimblington - Credit: DAN MASON

PLASgran was set up in 199 by Carl Waters to recycle a vast range of scrap and waste plastics. 

Over the years he grew the business across both the UK and Europe. 

RPC bpi group acquired PLASgran Ltd in August 2018, forming the UK’s largest plastics recycling group. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Manea News
Wimblington News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
22a Cambridge Road, Ely, and overhanging trees which planners agree can be trimmed.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Overhanging trees can be cut, council tells neighbour

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
James Watson

Rikki Neave | Video

Rikki Neave’s mother calls for tougher sentence for son’s murderer 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon