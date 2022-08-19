'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee' planters have last chance to register trees
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ is coming to a close and you’ll have to act fast before the Queen’s Green Canopy Map closes in November.
Organisers are encouraging people to let them know of any trees which are due to be planted between December and March so they can be retrospectively added to the map.
The initiative was launched as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to create a legacy for the future.
Individuals, Scout and Girl guiding groups, villages and schools and businesses were encouraged to play their part to plant trees from October to March.
The Woodland Trust is still offering free trees to schools and community groups.
To request a pack for delivery in November, visit The Woodland Trust website and log it on the Queen’s Canopy Map once you have planted.
Notification of any planting taking place later in the year should be sent to Edward.groome@cambridgeshire.gov.uk by October 31.
Further information can be found at: www.queensgreencanopy.org and www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk