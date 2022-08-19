News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee' planters have last chance to register trees

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 6:00 AM August 19, 2022
The Queen's Green Canopy initiative encourages all generations to plant trees

The Queen's Green Canopy initiative encourages all generations to plant trees - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ is coming to a close and you’ll have to act fast before the Queen’s Green Canopy Map closes in November. 

Organisers are encouraging people to let them know of any trees which are due to be planted between December and March so they can be retrospectively added to the map. 

The initiative was launched as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to create a legacy for the future. 

Individuals, Scout and Girl guiding groups, villages and schools and businesses were encouraged to play their part to plant trees from October to March. 

The Woodland Trust is still offering free trees to schools and community groups. 

To request a pack for delivery in November, visit The Woodland Trust website and log it on the Queen’s Canopy Map once you have planted. 

Notification of any planting taking place later in the year should be sent to Edward.groome@cambridgeshire.gov.uk by October 31. 

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV released after three people assaulted in city
  2. 2 New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn
  3. 3 See around £1.65m business park that offers eight industrial units
  1. 4 Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide
  2. 5 Young woman from Ely wins Orwell Youth Prize
  3. 6 Annual Green Fair returns to Ely for its second year
  4. 7 Daughter prepares for third charity walk in memory of mum
  5. 8 Florida Ice Effect phenomenon could put drivers at risk
  6. 9 Charity needs over 200 more volunteer vaccinators across Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Woman who assaulted police officer on prison release sent back to jail

Further information can be found at: www.queensgreencanopy.org and www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk 

Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service engine

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two combine harvesters catch fire in under 12 hours

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emma & Co Hair Design on Churchgate Street, Soham

Cambridgeshire County Council

Council 'completely ignoring' worsening footpath issue, says hairdresser

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The crash occurred on the A10 and involved two vehicles

Driver has lucky escape from Waterbeach car crash fire

Harry Goodman

person