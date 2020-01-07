Advanced search

Plant expert Wayne Hollingsworth's fundraising talk at Haddenham Arts Centre will 'help to save their wildlife pond'

PUBLISHED: 11:15 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 07 January 2020

Plant expert Wayne Hollingsworth, who has worked with David Attenborough and supplied to Game of Thrones, is coming to Haddenham for a fundraising talk on February 1. The talk is being held to raise money for the arts centre's 'save our wildlife pond' project. Picture: CAROLINE CRAWLEY

Archant

A plant expert to film and television who has worked with David Attenborough and supplied to Game of Thrones is coming to Haddenham for a fundraising talk.

Wayne Hollingworth will be giving a fun, entertaining and educational talk on Saturday February 1 at 5pm to support Haddenham Arts Centre's fundraising campaign to save their wildlife pond.

Wayne's CV includes supplying plants to Jurassic park as well as Chelsea and Hampton Court show gardens. In the past he's worked with horticultural giants such as the late David Bellamy.

Wayne said: "I see the pond as being vital to the corridor of wildlife in the area. My vision is to grow plants outside of their normal window.

"If someone tells me it can't be grown - I'll grow it. Sustaining a good wildlife pond through hotter summers is important to the balance of the natural environment.

"Over the winter months I'll also be helping the arts centre to create a wildlife friendly sustainable tropical hardy garden that can flourish in the Fens.

There will also plenty of stories about his time working on film sets and Wayne will be bringing in a range of palm and ferns.

In 1990 he grew 'Victoria Regina' with seeds supplied from Kew Gardens. The plant is the largest water lilies in the world whose leaves grow to over eight foot across in just over a year.

On the evening you'll have an chance to buy some of Wayne's Jurassic Beans (palm seeds) - with all the funds going to support the arts centre's 'pond restoration fund'. Future talks will cover orchids, rare tropicals, cacti and succulents.

Tickets for the talk, which cost £7.50 per person, are available from Haddenham Arts Centre, 20 High Street, Haddenham CB6 3XA.

For more information call 01353 749188 or visit www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk

