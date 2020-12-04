Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Plans in place to hold ceremony to celebrate winners - but ‘safety is key’

PUBLISHED: 11:45 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 04 December 2020

An evening of celebration to crown this year’s Ely Hero Award winners is being planned by organisers.

The team behind the community awards say that they “working hard behind the scenes” to hold a ceremony – within government guidelines.

Although no date has been set yet, the awards have joined forces with their sponsors to celebrate the efforts of those nominated.

In a statement they said: “The event this year has very much become a moveable feast. We have been delighted to showcase the finalists in each category in the Ely Standard and on our social media platforms over the last few months and are very much looking to celebrate with the heroes of 2020.

“We are so grateful to all the nominators, nominees, and business sponsors for being so patient and supportive during this time, we are determined to celebrate with the community, but safety is key”.

Business Sponsors this year are: L2 Drive, Crown Garage Honda, Masters Logistical, Thor Labs, Lovewell Blake, Price Bailey LLP, Life Fitness, Demcom, Xpert Resourcing, Poets House Hotel, Platinum Properties, Co-Op Funeral Care, Red Shoes Accounting, Fraser Dawbarns, Habis, Kings School Ely, Lemon Tree Deli, Grovemere Property, Shooting Image and Fordham Finance. Media Partners are BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and the Ely Standard Newspaper.

New category sponsor, Dan Meads of Demcom, said: “Demcom is incredibly proud to sponsor ‘The Most Amazing Professional’ category.

“This year the award seems particularly relevant and important as many selfless professionals have stepped forward to play their part during this difficult period.

“We at Demcom have been inspired and thank it a fantastic opportunity that recognition is given through Ely Hero Awards to the community.”

Owner of Xpert Resourcing, Paul Smith, added: “Despite all the difficulties this year, it never ceases to amaze me how the community steps up to help others in the most incredible ways and we are really looking forward to celebrating with the finalists when it is safe to do so.

“Well done to the organisers of the Ely Hero Awards for keeping going with their plans to make this possible despite the challenges.”

