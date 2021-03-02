Plans submitted for nine new homes in Littleport

Published: 4:10 PM March 2, 2021

An artist's impression of nine homes which are being proposed for land off The Holmes in Littleport. - Credit: Gary Johns Architects / East Cambridgeshire District Council Planning Portal

Nine modern homes with countryside views could be built in Littleport if approved by East Cambridgeshire planners.

Steven Layn, of Steven Layn (Holdings) Ltd, has submitted plans for the former flower wholesalers site on land east of 33, The Holmes.

If given the go-ahead, the development will be built on the 0.85-acre brownfield site.

In 2008, permission was granted for eight homes and this latest application will follow a similar layout and access.

A planning application for the nine-home scheme in Littleport was submitted to East Cambridgeshire planners on February 23. - Credit: Gary Johns Architect / East Cambridgeshire District Council Planning Portal

The application’s design and access statement was prepared by its agent, Ely-based Gary Johns Architects.

You may also want to watch:

The document says: “The previous planning permission for the site utilised The Holmes access point and to the vehicular access road to the north of the site.

“Dwellings were arranged in a linear fashion along the length of the access road.

“An active frontage facing Station Road was formed, with south facing gardens to the rear.

“The [latest] planning application follows these principles”.

It continued: “Due to the increased size of the site, each dwelling has been able to be designed to exceed national space standards and achieves good sized gardens to each plot.

“A dwelling is positioned at the entrance to the site, acting as a focal point when entering the scheme.

“Adequate turning has been provided within the site to cater for refuse and emergency services.”

There are two two-bedroom homes, four three-bedroom homes and three four-bedroom homes proposed. They will all be two-storeys high.

The two- and three-bed properties will have space for two parking spaces and the four-beds will have three.

Balconies “set within the envelope of the building preventing views of the adjacent gardens” are proposed for the four-bed properties.

“The gardens will have uninterrupted views of the fields to the south,” the design and access statement says.

If the scheme is approved by planners, land off The Holmes will have two two-bed homes, four three-bed homes and three four-bed homes. - Credit: Gary Johns Architect / East Cambridgeshire District Council Planning Portal

The scheme has also taken sustainability in consideration.

Each home will have an air source heat pump to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, glazing will be positioned to “maximise the benefits of solar gain” and they “will be constructed to exceed current building regulation standards”.

Residents will also be within walking distance of the village centre and the railway station.

The scheme’s application was submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council on February 23.