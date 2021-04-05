News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 12:18 PM April 5, 2021    Updated: 1:01 PM April 5, 2021
Artists impression of the proposed Cathedral Green development

Artist's impression of the proposed Cathedral Green development at the former Westmill Foods site in Ely. - Credit: Supplied by Godwin Developments

A developer has submitted plans for Ely’s first ever build-to-rent scheme – where all 116 homes will be available only to rent.

The scheme - which will also include a commercial building - will be located at the former Westmill Foods site in Angel Drove and is being called Cathedral Green.

Proposals from Godwin Developments include 57 two- and three- bedroom homes with their own gardens as well as 59 one- and two-bedroom low-rise apartments with balconies.

There will also be a 1,457 square metre, three storey, commercial building and 122 car parking spaces for residents and visitors.

Landscaped spaces, a woodland walk to the nearby wildlife site at Ely Pits and Meadows, play areas, an exercise space and a pedestrian zone is also outlined in the application.

Artists impression of the Cathedral Green pedestrian zone.

Artist's impression of the Cathedral Green pedestrian zone. - Credit: Supplied by Godwin Developments

You may also want to watch:

Gurdeep Gill, associate director at Godwin Developments, said: “Our proposals seek to deliver a scheme that will fit well into the local area and improve its appeal to a wide range of residents, while also bringing new homes and jobs to Ely."

James Mulcare, the developer’s head of residential capital markets, added the Cathedral Green scheme is “designed to attract a mix of residents” and create “a truly multigenerational community.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point
  2. 2 Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away
  3. 3 Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens
  1. 4 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 5 Cash machine grabbed in East Cambs ram raid
  3. 6 Remoteness a key reason why Ely is hosting Boat Race
  4. 7 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  5. 8 Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely
  6. 9 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race

He said: “It will cater to a growing requirement for homes in suburban destinations, commuter towns and regional cities.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfzJ1lRw62E

“When complete, the development will be under single institutional ownership and it will be professionally operated and maintained to ensure it remains a welcoming home to its occupants and an asset to the city for many years to come.”

A press release from the developer also states “specific emphasis will also be given to enhancing links between the development and the established local communities nearby”.

It says there are plans to improve footpaths in the area which are currently overgrown, and maintain existing connections with the Kings Ely School to the north of the site.

If given the go-ahead, it also states residents would also be able to benefit from being a 10-minute walk to Ely Railway Station, shops and other local amenities.

The former Westmill Foods factory site has been vacant for 13 years and the buildings were demolished by 2012.

In February, East Cambridgeshire planners decided an environmental assessment was not required alongside the formal planning application.

Planning and Development
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

1954 Series 1 Land Rover stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Bishop's Way Footpath

Environment News

Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Three Pickerels at Mepal

Easter

11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The Leys School

Peterborough Magistrates Court

School fined after visitor trips, falls and dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus