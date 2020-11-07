Advanced search

Plans already in the firing line for this year's Ely Fireworks

PUBLISHED: 16:22 22 April 2020

One donation was made to by Arthur Rank Hospice and here presented to Bethany Brown, community fundraiser, by Michael Judkins and Graham Smith on behalf of Ely Community Events Team. Picture: SUBMITTED

November may seem rather distant at the moment, but Ely Community Events Team (ECET) have been putting in their plans for the annual Ely Fireworks event at Cherry Hill Park, which will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Another exciting display is in store from Crazy Fireworks, who came along for the first time last year and certainly thrilled the crowd with a very colourful presentation.

ECET are hopeful that ongoing public health restrictions will, by then, have been removed or relaxed to allow Ely Fireworks to go ahead, but any necessary further announcements will follow as we move nearer to the event date.

The ECET Committee members are very mindful of the difficulties being experienced by everyone currently.

In particular, we have great sympathy for those organisations which have worked hard arranging community and similar activities in and around Ely, only to have to abandon arrangements and in many cases, losing the opportunity to raise funds for good and worthy local causes.

The 2019 Fireworks event turned out to be a huge success, not only in both the display and numbers in attendance, but also in funds raised.

ECET is pleased to report that a sum of just under £7,000 in all has been distributed to a variety of local charities and organisations and looks forward to continuing to benefit the people of and around Ely in their good works.

