Gates and dropped kerb outside of Littleport house refused due to 'conflict and danger'

The plans were refused for Upton House, in Ely Road, by East Cambridgeshire District Council [ECDC] on September 9.

The four metre wide maintenance gates would have included the demolition of the front wall, which was said to provide "an important historic and traditional landscape feature".

There would also have been a driveway and access route through "root protection areas of a number of trees".

Planning manager, Rebecca Saunt, said: "The gates would be set back from the public highway and would be detrimental to highway safety and lead to conflict and the danger and inconvenience of pedestrians and other vehicles.

"The access and driveway would lead to damage to the roots of the trees as well as ongoing impacts in terms of the flow of water to the roots and gaseous exchange, which would be detrimental to the vitality and longevity of the trees."

However, Littlerport Parish Council were in favour of the gates and kerb and supported applicant Brian Nearney.