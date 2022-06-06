News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:15 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 5:48 PM June 6, 2022
The two smiling outside the cathedral.

The wedding was delayed multiple timed due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Steve Smith

Singer Pixie Lott has today (June 6) married Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral.

The 31-year-old and her model partner were forced to postponed the event multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A marquee and wedding decorations have been spotted in the Cathedral's historic surroundings, throughout the day.

The Bromley-born pop star is famous for hits such as Mama Do, All About Tonight and Cry Me Out.

Lott has been engaged to Cheshire, 34, since 2016, when he proposed on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The pair had planned to marry in 2018, but have since postponed.

The duo later stated that they preferred to wait until everyone could attend a ceremony, rather than push on with less people present.

The two have been a couple since 2010.

Now-husband Oliver Cheshire celebrated his birthday on Friday (June 3).

Notable guests at today's event included McFly's Danny Jones, TOWIE's Tom Pearce and actress Sabrina Elba.

Confetti and people waving.

A marquee and wedding decorations have been spotted in the Cathedral's grounds throughout the day. - Credit: Steve Smith

Oliver Cheshire punching the air.

Oliver Cheshire celebrated his birthday on Friday (June 3). - Credit: Steve Smith

The two facing away from camera, with a large gathering of people.

The duo preferred to wait until more people could attend the ceremony, rather than rearrange the occasion during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Steve Smith

A large group of people, with the couple smiling at them.

A number of celebrity guests attended. - Credit: Steve Smith

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. Cathedral, Ely Monday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. Cathedral, Ely Monday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. Cathedral, Ely Monday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry

The two have been a couple since 2010. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. Cathedral, Ely Monday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry

The pair had planned to marry in 2018, but have since postponed. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. Cathedral, Ely Monday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry

The Bromley-born pop star is famous for hits such as Mama Do, All About Tonight and Cry Me Out. - Credit: Terry Harris

Ely Cathedral
Music
Weddings
Ely News

