The wedding was delayed multiple timed due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Steve Smith

Singer Pixie Lott has today (June 6) married Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral.

The 31-year-old and her model partner were forced to postponed the event multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A marquee and wedding decorations have been spotted in the Cathedral's historic surroundings, throughout the day.

The Bromley-born pop star is famous for hits such as Mama Do, All About Tonight and Cry Me Out.

Lott has been engaged to Cheshire, 34, since 2016, when he proposed on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The duo later stated that they preferred to wait until everyone could attend a ceremony, rather than push on with less people present.

Now-husband Oliver Cheshire celebrated his birthday on Friday (June 3).

Notable guests at today's event included McFly's Danny Jones, TOWIE's Tom Pearce and actress Sabrina Elba.

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. Cathedral, Ely Monday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

