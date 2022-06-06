Gallery
PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral
- Credit: Steve Smith
Singer Pixie Lott has today (June 6) married Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral.
The 31-year-old and her model partner were forced to postponed the event multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A marquee and wedding decorations have been spotted in the Cathedral's historic surroundings, throughout the day.
The Bromley-born pop star is famous for hits such as Mama Do, All About Tonight and Cry Me Out.
Lott has been engaged to Cheshire, 34, since 2016, when he proposed on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London.
The pair had planned to marry in 2018, but have since postponed.
The duo later stated that they preferred to wait until everyone could attend a ceremony, rather than push on with less people present.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral
- 2 Father devastated as 'sentimental' birthday bike stolen in broad daylight
- 3 PICTURED: 'Eel-izabeth' paraded through Ely
- 4 3 children pulled from water after BMW crashes
- 5 'Numerous items' stolen from videogame store
- 6 7 great garden centres to visit in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Recycling solution woes pile up as Cambs amongst worst in England
- 8 Driver hid 56 wraps of Class-A drugs in trousers
- 9 Organisers 'blown away' as Jubil-EEL parade makes triumphant return
- 10 Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk
The two have been a couple since 2010.
Now-husband Oliver Cheshire celebrated his birthday on Friday (June 3).
Notable guests at today's event included McFly's Danny Jones, TOWIE's Tom Pearce and actress Sabrina Elba.