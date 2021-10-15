Published: 9:42 AM October 15, 2021

Dramatic pictures show a harvester on fire in Wilburton. - Credit: Facebook/Cottenham Community Fire and Rescue Station

Dramatic pictures captured a harvester which caught fire in a Cambridgeshire village today.

Photographs from Cottenham Fire Station show the fire developing in a field in Wilburton this morning (Friday) as fire crews tried to extinguish it.

Firefighters from Cottenham, Sutton and Chatteris were called to the blaze at around 4am.

A spokesperson for Cottenham Fire Station said: “We had an early morning wake-up call today.

“At 4am, we were called to a fire in Wilburton where crews arrived to find a forage harvester well alight.

“Using breathing apparatus, hose reels, a foam jet and multiple tanks of water, the crews got the fire under control.”

Nobody was hurt from the fire and Cottenham firefighters said the cause was accidental, but the harvester was unable to be saved.

The blaze marked a busy period for Cottenham Fire Station, which has received eight calls in three days.

