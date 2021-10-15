News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in morning blaze

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:42 AM October 15, 2021   
Harvester on fire in Wilburton

Dramatic pictures show a harvester on fire in Wilburton.

Dramatic pictures captured a harvester which caught fire in a Cambridgeshire village today. 

Photographs from Cottenham Fire Station show the fire developing in a field in Wilburton this morning (Friday) as fire crews tried to extinguish it. 

Firefighters from Cottenham, Sutton and Chatteris were called to the blaze at around 4am. 

A spokesperson for Cottenham Fire Station said: “We had an early morning wake-up call today.  

Harvester on fire in Wilburton

Dramatic pictures show a harvester on fire in Wilburton.

“At 4am, we were called to a fire in Wilburton where crews arrived to find a forage harvester well alight.  

“Using breathing apparatus, hose reels, a foam jet and multiple tanks of water, the crews got the fire under control.” 

Harvester fire in Wilburton

Dramatic pictures show a harvester on fire in Wilburton.

Nobody was hurt from the fire and Cottenham firefighters said the cause was accidental, but the harvester was unable to be saved.

The blaze marked a busy period for Cottenham Fire Station, which has received eight calls in three days. 

Harvester fire in Wilburton

Dramatic pictures show a harvester on fire in Wilburton.

Harvester fire in Wilburton

Dramatic pictures show a harvester on fire in Wilburton.

