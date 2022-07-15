News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Dramatic images capture damage done after recycling factory blaze

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:22 PM July 15, 2022
Fire at PLASGran recycling plant in Wimblington

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Dramatic pictures have captured the damage caused to a factory containing around 100 tonnes of recycled plastic after it caught fire. 

Multiple fire crews from in and around Fenland were called to PLASgran on Manea Road, Wimblington just after 6.50pm on July 11 when the blaze broke out

Aerial photographs show gaping holes through the roof where large plumes of smoke rose through, as well as roof damage. 

Fire at PLASgran on B1093 Manea Road, Wimblington

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Ely, Stanground, Wisbech, March, Manea, Chatteris, Ramsey and Huntingdon attended. 

“The high-volume pump, incident command unit, water carrier and the turntable ladder also responded. 

Fire at PLASgran factory in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Crews arrived to find a fire at a plastic recycling plant, with around 100 tonnes of recycled plastic within a building.” 

The spokesperson said the fire, which was accidental, scaled down by 10pm before it was later reinspected. 

PLASgran’s management team said nobody was hurt. 

The blaze had forced the B1093 between Wimblington and Manea to close for several hours. 

Fire at PLASgran recycling plant in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Fire damage at PLASgran factory in Wimblington

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Fire damage at PLASgran factory in Wimblington

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Fire damage to PLASgran factory in Wimblington

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Fire damage at PLASgran recycling plant in Wimblington

Aerial photographs show the damage caused to PLASgran plastics recycling plant in Wimblington following a blaze on July 11, 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

