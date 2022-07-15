Gallery
Dramatic images capture damage done after recycling factory blaze
- Credit: Terry Harris
Dramatic pictures have captured the damage caused to a factory containing around 100 tonnes of recycled plastic after it caught fire.
Multiple fire crews from in and around Fenland were called to PLASgran on Manea Road, Wimblington just after 6.50pm on July 11 when the blaze broke out.
Aerial photographs show gaping holes through the roof where large plumes of smoke rose through, as well as roof damage.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Ely, Stanground, Wisbech, March, Manea, Chatteris, Ramsey and Huntingdon attended.
“The high-volume pump, incident command unit, water carrier and the turntable ladder also responded.
“Crews arrived to find a fire at a plastic recycling plant, with around 100 tonnes of recycled plastic within a building.”
The spokesperson said the fire, which was accidental, scaled down by 10pm before it was later reinspected.
PLASgran’s management team said nobody was hurt.
Most Read
- 1 Academy stages first – and gloriously successful – prom
- 2 Meet the village shop striving for more after first-year success
- 3 Buses to replace trains as Network Rail plan 5 weekends of repairs
- 4 Primary school recognised for commitment to race equality
- 5 Businessman hopes nod to the past brings success to city venue
- 6 Top teacher must have 'profound effect on person's life' to become Ely Hero
- 7 Arson included in 13 Cambs fire call-outs
- 8 Former bank could be turned into flats
- 9 Daughter warns of scamming after mum, 87, loses nearly £5k to roofing company
- 10 Manager Martin hangs up his boots after nearly three decades
The blaze had forced the B1093 between Wimblington and Manea to close for several hours.