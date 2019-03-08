Advanced search

Littleport's Phyllis, 92, knits bears to make vulnerable children in the Philippines smile

PUBLISHED: 17:17 06 June 2019

Phyllis Neal has knitted more than 120 bears over the past four years for vulnerable children in the Philippines. Picture: FFLUR SHEPPARD

A 92-year-old Littleport woman who knits bears for vulnerable children in the Philippines says she's proud of the lasting effect her work is having.

Phyllis Neal has knitted more than 120 bears over the past four years, each one being delivered to a child that has undergone life-changing surgery to address cleft palates and facial deformities.

Anton Fries, Mrs Neal's grandson, works with the charity Operation Restore Hope and when he returns to the Philippines later this month, will take 30 of his grandmother's bears with him.

Mrs Neal, of Littleport Grange Residential Home, said: "I'm proud of the work Anton does in the Philippines and want to do something to help these brave children smile."

Kathryn McGuirk, manager of Littleport Grange, said: "Phyllis is known within our community here at Littleport Grange for her kindness and her creativity, and these bears are the product of both these qualities."

