Gallery

Published: 8:00 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM March 25, 2021

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos

It’s the end of March and this week’s Photos of the Week features black and white classic American car photography and some squabbling birds.

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.

This week there are some beautiful snaps of our picturesque cathedral, stunning sun-kissed landscapes and some creative black and white snaps.

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.

You may also want to watch:

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Congratulations to Ryan Bailey who came first Ely Photographic Club's monochrome competition with his image; The Sad Foal. - Credit: Ryan Bailey / Ely Photographic Club

7 March 2020. Last year today... Beautiful sunshine and blossom already! - Credit: Enchanted Ely / @enchanted_ely

Congratulations to Ryan Bailey who came 3rd in Ely Photographic Club's monochrome competition this week with Show Pony. - Credit: Ryan Bailey / Ely Photographic Club

Sunrise on Wicken Fen. - Credit: Glynis Pierson / @glynpierson

Congratulations to Pauline Griggs who was Highly Commended in Ely Photographic Club's recent monochrome competition for; Wired. - Credit: Pauline Griggs / Ely Photographic Club

Family squabble! - Credit: Saud / @snaphappysaud

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.

All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.