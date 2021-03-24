News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Photos of the Week: From classic American cars to squabbling birds

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 8:00 AM March 24, 2021    Updated: 5:31 PM March 25, 2021
Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos 

It’s the end of March and this week’s Photos of the Week features black and white classic American car photography and some squabbling birds.  

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.  

This week there are some beautiful snaps of our picturesque cathedral, stunning sun-kissed landscapes and some creative black and white snaps.  

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.  

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.  

You may also want to watch:

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Congratulations to Ryan Bailey who came first in our monochrome competition with his image; The Sad Foal

Congratulations to Ryan Bailey who came first Ely Photographic Club's monochrome competition with his image; The Sad Foal. - Credit: Ryan Bailey / Ely Photographic Club

7 March 2020. Last year today... Beautiful sunshine and blossom already!

7 March 2020. Last year today... Beautiful sunshine and blossom already! - Credit: Enchanted Ely / @enchanted_ely

Congratulations to Ryan Bailey who came 3rd in Ely Photographic Club's monochrome competition this week with Show Pony. 

Congratulations to Ryan Bailey who came 3rd in Ely Photographic Club's monochrome competition this week with Show Pony. - Credit: Ryan Bailey / Ely Photographic Club

Sunrise on Wicken Fen.

Sunrise on Wicken Fen. - Credit: Glynis Pierson / @glynpierson

Congratulations to Pauline Griggs who was Highly Commended in Ely Photographic Club

Congratulations to Pauline Griggs who was Highly Commended in Ely Photographic Club's recent monochrome competition for; Wired. - Credit: Pauline Griggs / Ely Photographic Club

Family squabble! Ely Photos of the Week.

Family squabble! - Credit: Saud / @snaphappysaud

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.  

All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away
  2. 2 'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in Cambridgeshire collision
  3. 3 Local residents’ tip-off helps police shutdown Class B drug factory
  1. 4 Princess Anne visits waste and recycling centre
  2. 5 Cam Metro 'a fools' folly' and we will scrap it says Labour
  3. 6 Stolen puppy Miracle is back home
  4. 7 Council agree safety improvements on A10 at Waterbeach
  5. 8 All you need to know about the return of Ely's Drive-In Cinema
  6. 9 Company fined £27,000 after ‘extremely harmful’ river pollution
  7. 10 £500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park
Instagram
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The travellers site on the outskirts of Ipswich where 83 dogs were rescued yesterday.

Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
doddington vaccination centre

NHS

Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Channel 4 TV show The Dog House, which is filmed at Cambridgeshire’s Wood Green animal centre, returns to screens in March.

TV

Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Todd Germeney

Man persistently dialled 999 to abuse call handlers

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus