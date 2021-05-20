Gallery
Photos of the Week: Double rainbow flies high above stunning Ely
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
Would you believe we’ve been doing this for 10 weeks? To mark the occasion, it seems a double rainbow has appeared in Ely.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
This week includes two snaps from our resident photogs of the multi-coloured stunning spectacle flying high above our beautiful city.
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
