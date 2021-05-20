Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2021

Would you believe we’ve been doing this for 10 weeks? To mark the occasion, it seems a double rainbow has appeared in Ely.

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.

This week includes two snaps from our resident photogs of the multi-coloured stunning spectacle flying high above our beautiful city.

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

You don’t see that every day. - Credit: Darran Bryant

Yesterday turned out to be such a beautiful day! - Credit: @emmas.nature.photography

Got so close to two beautiful Roe Deer this week, was such a magical moment. - Credit: @emmas.nature.photography

Highland calf. - Credit: Glynis Pierson

Buttercups and boats on the River Great Ouse. - Credit: Glynis Pierson

The most awesome and amazing experience with a double rainbow just happened in Ely over the river Great Ouse. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens﻿

