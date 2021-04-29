Gallery
Photos of the Week: Shining full moon to Ely marina from the sky
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
It’s the end of April and it’s almost as if we’ve saved the best for last, this week includes some stunning aerial images, as well as a view of the full moon.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
This week we see a stunning installation from the Babylon Gallery’s Instagram, as well as one of our photographers climbing on board a kayak.
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
You may also want to watch:
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
Most Read
- 1 Letter: Upherds Lane is not a private road - a brief history
- 2 No John, No John, No: Council refuses to allow Ely pub to close
- 3 Petition calls for safer crossing at A10 roundabout
- 4 New principal 'thrilled' to be going back to college
- 5 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
- 6 Roundabout reopens with new crossings after £800k redevelopment
- 7 'Proud and privileged' community café to shut its doors
- 8 Independent retail market 'resilient' after challenging year
- 9 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
- 10 Tyler Goodjohn documentary nominated for international award