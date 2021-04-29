Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM April 29, 2021

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos

It’s the end of April and it’s almost as if we’ve saved the best for last, this week includes some stunning aerial images, as well as a view of the full moon.

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.

This week we see a stunning installation from the Babylon Gallery’s Instagram, as well as one of our photographers climbing on board a kayak.

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Working our magic at #BabylonCinema at @themaltingsely. Here's a sneak peek as we make a little film about our brilliant independent #cinema. Opening again soon! - Credit: Babylon Arts

One in a thousand sky’s at Littleport Marina. - Credit: Captain Philip Kennedy

'Gorgeous series of sunset scenes'. - Credit: Emma Pearson

'Full moon photos just remind me of an advert for Jaffa cakes! Great photo!' - Credit: Emma Pearson

Learning to fly a drone this year has been amazing and it helps you see how wonderful the landscape around us is. - Credit: Tom Juggins

First time out on my new kayak last night. Excited to explore lots of rivers and take lots of photos while out on the river. I took this photo with my GoPro, happy how it came out. - Credit: Tom Juggins

