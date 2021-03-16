Gallery
Photos of the Week: From sun-kissed backdrops to highland cows
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
It’s mid-March and this week’s Photos of the Week features stunning sun-kissed Ely Cathedral backdrops, as well as a fluffy highland cow.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
This week there are some beautiful snaps of our picturesque cathedral, stunning landscapes and some of the city’s furry friends.
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
You may also want to watch:
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
Most Read
- 1 Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her
- 2 Artists and photographers needed for community boat race project
- 3 Couple’s old wedding photos retrieved from archives
- 4 Fate of mayor's pub licence hangs in the balance
- 5 Cheerleading and dance club raise funds for a permanent base
- 6 Burwell solar project acquired by major energy company
- 7 Everything you need to know ahead of Census day 2021
- 8 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 9 Cambs at 'high risk' from climate change and 'needs to make changes'
- 10 Zebra crossing agreed for Ely despite fears of 'flashing lights night and day'