News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Photos of the Week: From sun-kissed backdrops to highland cows

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:56 AM March 16, 2021   
Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. 

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos 

It’s mid-March and this week’s Photos of the Week features stunning sun-kissed Ely Cathedral backdrops, as well as a fluffy highland cow.  

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.  

This week there are some beautiful snaps of our picturesque cathedral, stunning landscapes and some of the city’s furry friends.  

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.  

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.  

You may also want to watch:

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Tom Juggins Ely Standard Photos of the Week

I recently got a drone for my birthday and I took it out to capture the sunrise. Unfortunately it was too cloudy but it was so amazing to see the city from a different angle. I've always loved the different views and perspectives you get with a drone, I can't wait to explore more places with it! - Credit: Tom Juggins / @tomjuggins_uk

Trish W Photography Ely Standard Photos of the Week

I had a feeling this morning was going to be worth getting up for and I was sooooo right! This little cutie came over to say hi on our walk at Burwell Fen. - Credit: Trish W Photography / @photography_bytrish

James Billings Photography Ely Standard Photos of the Week

I ended up walking to a new spot yesterday which offered up this lovely sunset view across the reeds towards Ely Cathedral. - Credit: James Billings Photography / @james_billings

Richard Whitmore / Ely Photographic Club Ely Standard Photos of the Week

Congratulations to Richard Whitmore who was Highly Commended in Ely Photographic Club's recent competition with; Grebe Chick swallowing Tench. - Credit: Richard Whitmore / Ely Photographic Club

Cherelle's Nature Shots Ely Standard Photos of the Week

The perfect reflection in Witchford. - Credit: Cherelle's Nature Shots / @ohhhnatcherelle

Michael Bennet Ely Standard Photos of the Week

Ely Cathedral sunrise 14-3-21. - Credit: Michael Bennet / @mike116699

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.  

All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her
  2. 2 Artists and photographers needed for community boat race project
  3. 3 Couple’s old wedding photos retrieved from archives
  1. 4 Fate of mayor's pub licence hangs in the balance
  2. 5 Cheerleading and dance club raise funds for a permanent base
  3. 6 Burwell solar project acquired by major energy company
  4. 7 Everything you need to know ahead of Census day 2021
  5. 8 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  6. 9 Cambs at 'high risk' from climate change and 'needs to make changes'
  7. 10 Zebra crossing agreed for Ely despite fears of 'flashing lights night and day'
Instagram
Ely Cathedral
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan James took these aerial photos of the new Soham railway station under construction.

Aerial photos show £18.6m Soham station taking shape

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham friends Alex White and baker Katie Moore have launched Fortune Donuts,

Food and Drink

Successful start for donut business

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news

Special Report

Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
View of St Mary’s in 1925 with site in foreground

Letter: Mixed reaction to Wetherspoons refusal

Readers Letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus