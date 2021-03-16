Gallery

Published: 10:56 AM March 16, 2021

It’s mid-March and this week’s Photos of the Week features stunning sun-kissed Ely Cathedral backdrops, as well as a fluffy highland cow.

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.

This week there are some beautiful snaps of our picturesque cathedral, stunning landscapes and some of the city’s furry friends.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

I recently got a drone for my birthday and I took it out to capture the sunrise. Unfortunately it was too cloudy but it was so amazing to see the city from a different angle. I've always loved the different views and perspectives you get with a drone, I can't wait to explore more places with it! - Credit: Tom Juggins / @tomjuggins_uk

I had a feeling this morning was going to be worth getting up for and I was sooooo right! This little cutie came over to say hi on our walk at Burwell Fen. - Credit: Trish W Photography / @photography_bytrish

I ended up walking to a new spot yesterday which offered up this lovely sunset view across the reeds towards Ely Cathedral. - Credit: James Billings Photography / @james_billings

Congratulations to Richard Whitmore who was Highly Commended in Ely Photographic Club's recent competition with; Grebe Chick swallowing Tench. - Credit: Richard Whitmore / Ely Photographic Club

The perfect reflection in Witchford. - Credit: Cherelle's Nature Shots / @ohhhnatcherelle

Ely Cathedral sunrise 14-3-21. - Credit: Michael Bennet / @mike116699

