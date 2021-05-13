Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM May 13, 2021

As we kick off the month of May, we take a look at a new unique perspective of our beautiful Ely Cathedral from a bold red phone box.

This week includes three pictures of birds, two in flight and one with their family swimming in our city’s river, as well as some summery snaps.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Mum and her seven babies taken down by the river in Ely. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

Great Ouse Ely riverside lovely sunny day. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

Finally got a flying bird shot that's pretty clear. A beautiful jackdaw to. - Credit: Sarah E Clarke

More different perspectives of Ely Cathedral this time in and around an old phonebox. - Credit: Sarah E Clarke

The Cuckoo Bridge in Ely County Park this morning. I heard the cuckoo on Saturday evening here, but as I was about to record it, it stopped. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

Let's fly (fly, fly, fly, fly) Up, up, here we go, go. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

