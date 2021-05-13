Gallery
Photos of the Week: Phone box perspective and birds in flight
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
As we kick off the month of May, we take a look at a new unique perspective of our beautiful Ely Cathedral from a bold red phone box.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
This week includes three pictures of birds, two in flight and one with their family swimming in our city’s river, as well as some summery snaps.
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
