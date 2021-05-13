News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Photos of the Week: Phone box perspective and birds in flight

Harry Rutter

Published: 7:00 AM May 13, 2021   
Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

As we kick off the month of May, we take a look at a new unique perspective of our beautiful Ely Cathedral from a bold red phone box.  

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.  

This week includes three pictures of birds, two in flight and one with their family swimming in our city’s river, as well as some summery snaps.  

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.  

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.  

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Mum and her seven babies taken down by the river in Ely. 

Mum and her seven babies taken down by the river in Ely. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

Great Ouse Ely riverside lovely sunny day.

Great Ouse Ely riverside lovely sunny day. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

Finally got a flying bird shot that's pretty clear. A beautiful jackdaw to. 

Finally got a flying bird shot that's pretty clear. A beautiful jackdaw to. - Credit: Sarah E Clarke

More different perspectives of Ely Cathedral this time in and around an old phonebox.

More different perspectives of Ely Cathedral this time in and around an old phonebox. - Credit: Sarah E Clarke

The Cuckoo Bridge in Ely County Park this morning. I heard the cuckoo on Saturday evening here

The Cuckoo Bridge in Ely County Park this morning. I heard the cuckoo on Saturday evening here, but as I was about to record it, it stopped. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

Let's fly (fly, fly, fly, fly) Up, up, here we go, go.

Let's fly (fly, fly, fly, fly) Up, up, here we go, go. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

