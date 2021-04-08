News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Photos of the Week: Boat Race practise to bird's-eye cathedral views

Harry Rutter

Published: 8:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. 

With the world-famous Boat Race taking place in our beautiful city just days ago, it would be rude not to include some fabulous practise snaps.  

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.  

This week there are some amazing shots of our stunning city skyline from above using the latest and greatest in camera drone technology.   

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.  

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.  

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Morning sunrise walk in Ely

Morning sunrise walk in Ely. - Credit: Trish W Photography / @photography_bytrish

I took this image on my Samsung phone in June 2020

I took this image on my Samsung phone in June 2020 as I was dog walking along Bishops Way between Ely and Little Downham. I've since had it printed as a panoramic. - Credit: Richard Elliott

ely standard photos of the week tom juggins

Loved capturing the morning sun today. Was still pretty cold in the morning and my hands were frozen from using the drone but so happy with how the photo came out. - Credit: Tom Juggins / @tomjuggins_uk

ely standard photos of the week 4

Trying to keep hold of an excited dog and take photographs at the same time wasn’t really working out for me tonight but managed to get a few relatively decent shots of this little cutie! I loved watching him/her play with it’s Mumma. - Credit: Trish W Photography / @photography_bytrish

Babylon Gallery photos of the week ely standard

#ElyRockEels' wonderful window display at Babylon Gallery! We've loved having these amazing mini paintings inspired by our lovely Ely, brightening up our windows while we've been temporarily closed. - Credit: Babylon Gallery

Boat Race practice. Cambridge women’s crew out trading at the weekend.

Boat Race practice. Cambridge women’s crew out trading at the weekend. - Credit: Michael Bennett

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.  

