ely standard photos of the week 4

Published: 8:00 AM April 8, 2021

With the world-famous Boat Race taking place in our beautiful city just days ago, it would be rude not to include some fabulous practise snaps.

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.

This week there are some amazing shots of our stunning city skyline from above using the latest and greatest in camera drone technology.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Morning sunrise walk in Ely. - Credit: Trish W Photography / @photography_bytrish

I took this image on my Samsung phone in June 2020 as I was dog walking along Bishops Way between Ely and Little Downham. I've since had it printed as a panoramic. - Credit: Richard Elliott

Loved capturing the morning sun today. Was still pretty cold in the morning and my hands were frozen from using the drone but so happy with how the photo came out. - Credit: Tom Juggins / @tomjuggins_uk

Trying to keep hold of an excited dog and take photographs at the same time wasn’t really working out for me tonight but managed to get a few relatively decent shots of this little cutie! I loved watching him/her play with it’s Mumma. - Credit: Trish W Photography / @photography_bytrish

#ElyRockEels' wonderful window display at Babylon Gallery! We've loved having these amazing mini paintings inspired by our lovely Ely, brightening up our windows while we've been temporarily closed. - Credit: Babylon Gallery

Boat Race practice. Cambridge women’s crew out trading at the weekend. - Credit: Michael Bennett

