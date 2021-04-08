ely standard photos of the week 4

Gallery
Photos of the Week: Boat Race practise to bird's-eye cathedral views
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
With the world-famous Boat Race taking place in our beautiful city just days ago, it would be rude not to include some fabulous practise snaps.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
This week there are some amazing shots of our stunning city skyline from above using the latest and greatest in camera drone technology.
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
