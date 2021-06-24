News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Photos of the Week: Cathedral’s fledging falcons to in-flight barn owls

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 7:00 AM June 24, 2021   
Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos 

It’s the end of June and also the end of work for Ely Cathedral’s stay-at-home mum as the resident baby Peregrine Falcons have fledged their nest.  

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.  

It seems this week is animal-themed with more than half of entries featuring an animal, from a flying barn owl to a chilled-out cow eating buttercups 

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.  

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.  

You may also want to watch:

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Ely Cathedral resident Peregrine Falcon having enjoyed a short well earned break gets back to work.

Ely Cathedral resident Peregrine Falcon having enjoyed a short well earned break gets back to work. - Credit: Dan Sneath

Kingfisher Bridge last nights beautiful sunset.

Kingfisher Bridge last nights beautiful sunset. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

The Almonry gardens is like a secret garden.

The Almonry gardens is like a secret garden. - Credit: @sophie.snaps94

Ely Peregrine Falcons have finally fledged.

Ely Peregrine Falcons have finally fledged. - Credit: @snaphappysaud

The cows are in the meadow eating buttercups… Anyone else know that nursery rhyme?

The cows are in the meadow eating buttercups… Anyone else know that nursery rhyme? - Credit: @sophie.snaps94

A barn owl over the Old Hall in Stuntney last night.

A barn owl over the Old Hall in Stuntney last night. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.  

All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault
  2. 2 Man dies in A11 ditch crash
  3. 3 Family tribute to grandfather killed in A1123 crash
  1. 4 'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years
  2. 5 £2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements
  3. 6 New chief executive for combined authority will earn up to £200k a year
  4. 7 Mum overwhelmed by support for 'angel gowns' project
  5. 8 Woman escapes unharmed after car and bus B1101 crash
  6. 9 Jail for would-be bike thief caught on CCTV threatening woman
  7. 10 Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 
Instagram
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inside addenbrooke's

NHS | Updated

On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Former Thomas Clarkson Academy and College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits

Norfolk Police | Updated

Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Catering wars at Wicken Fen

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Catering wars as converted horsebox trailer takes on National Trust 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A1123 where a motorist died in a two car crash yesterday

Man dies following crash on A1123 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus