Gallery
Photos of the Week: Cathedral’s fledging falcons to in-flight barn owls
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
It’s the end of June and also the end of work for Ely Cathedral’s stay-at-home mum as the resident baby Peregrine Falcons have fledged their nest.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
It seems this week is animal-themed with more than half of entries featuring an animal, from a flying barn owl to a chilled-out cow eating buttercups
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
