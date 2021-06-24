Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM June 24, 2021

It’s the end of June and also the end of work for Ely Cathedral’s stay-at-home mum as the resident baby Peregrine Falcons have fledged their nest.

It seems this week is animal-themed with more than half of entries featuring an animal, from a flying barn owl to a chilled-out cow eating buttercups

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Ely Cathedral resident Peregrine Falcon having enjoyed a short well earned break gets back to work. - Credit: Dan Sneath

Kingfisher Bridge last nights beautiful sunset. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

The Almonry gardens is like a secret garden. - Credit: @sophie.snaps94

Ely Peregrine Falcons have finally fledged. - Credit: @snaphappysaud

The cows are in the meadow eating buttercups… Anyone else know that nursery rhyme? - Credit: @sophie.snaps94

A barn owl over the Old Hall in Stuntney last night. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

