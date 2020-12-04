Stunning snaps show Ely Cathedral blanketed in snow as winter weather hits city
PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 04 December 2020
Archant
A stunning set of wintry snaps show Ely Cathedral blanketed in snow as the cold festive weather hit the city earlier this morning.
Although our chances of a white Christmas this year are very low, it was hard to not to feel festive after snowflakes fell all over the region.
One photographer, Cherelle from Ely, captured the white stuff landing all over the cathedral and everything and everyone nearby.
Calling herself “just a mumma with an iPhone who enjoys taking photos” on social media, she shared with pictures with her 1,000 followers.
She called it a “gorgeous snowy morning in Ely”; one follower complemented the photographs, saying the caption was “perfectly described”.
The pictures also show St Mary’s Parish Church and Oliver Cromwell’s House covered in snow, along with footprint-covered paths.
Did you take any photographs in the snow? We would love to see them, please email any pictures, along with your name, age and where you took them to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.