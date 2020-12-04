Advanced search

Stunning snaps show Ely Cathedral blanketed in snow as winter weather hits city

PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 04 December 2020

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

Archant

A stunning set of wintry snaps show Ely Cathedral blanketed in snow as the cold festive weather hit the city earlier this morning.

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

Although our chances of a white Christmas this year are very low, it was hard to not to feel festive after snowflakes fell all over the region.

One photographer, Cherelle from Ely, captured the white stuff landing all over the cathedral and everything and everyone nearby.

Calling herself “just a mumma with an iPhone who enjoys taking photos” on social media, she shared with pictures with her 1,000 followers.

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

She called it a “gorgeous snowy morning in Ely”; one follower complemented the photographs, saying the caption was “perfectly described”.

The pictures also show St Mary’s Parish Church and Oliver Cromwell’s House covered in snow, along with footprint-covered paths.

Did you take any photographs in the snow? We would love to see them, please email any pictures, along with your name, age and where you took them to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Farmer joins experts to discuss industry’s future in free online event

Littleport farmer Tom Clarke, who set up the Ely NatureFriendly Farming Zone scheme with the RSPB - which now includes 22 farms - will join experts in an online panel on Thursday December 10 at 6.30pm. Picture: TWITTER/TOM CLARKE

Stunning snaps show Ely Cathedral blanketed in snow as winter weather hits city

Stunning winter snaps show Ely Cathedral covered in snow this morning as the cold weather hit the city. Picture: Instagram/@ohhhnatcherelle

Seven static caravans dumped in countryside to cost taxpayers £2,000 to remove

Seven static caravans dumped in a ditch at Cottenham and abandoned in the countryside could cost the taxpayer �2,000 to remove. Picture: Twitter/@SouthCambs

Meet the family-of-four leaving Cambridgeshire for remote island with population of 30

Rebecca and Matthew Barley are leaving their rented home in Littleport with their two children Katie and Poppy to live in the remote Isle of Rum. Picture: Supplied

Trial postponed of man accused of Rikki Neave murder

Rikki Neave in an intimate family photo with his sister Rebecca. Picture; FAMILY