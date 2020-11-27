Advanced search

Inspired photographer to launch own business in bid to reach the top

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 27 November 2020

Dan Starling (pictured) has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA STARLING

Dan Starling (pictured) has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA STARLING

A budding photographer inspired to launch his own business after a trip with his cousin said he is determined to reach the top of his chosen industry.

Dan Starling has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA STARLING

Dan Starling was given a throwaway camera to use to take photographs of guests at his cousin’s wedding, before starting to snap pictures of wildlife five years ago.

Since then, Dan, from Soham, joined Ely Photographic Club and Cambridge Camera Club to develop his skills, where he has won several awards in his age category.

“Earlier in my childhood, I was playing football quite a lot. I thought I would be an architect and was working for that, but I got an urge to do photography again,” he said.

“I started photography five years ago, then I stopped doing it. I had a year break as I had bigger priorities.”

Dan Starling (pictured) has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA STARLING

From capturing kingfishers to his four dogs and make-up products for his cousin’s brand, Dan has already gained a wealth of experience in different types of photography.

However, if it was not for his cousin’s idea to meet a fellow photographer, the 16-year-old may not have been encouraged to develop his hobby even more.

“I did one shoot for my cousin where she brought different make-ups, and I really enjoyed it,” Dan said.

“We went to Birmingham to see a professional photographer. He had a massive studio in her garden and I took pictures of models. It’s totally different to wildlife as I can play about with my options more.”

Dan Starling has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Here is some of his wildlife work. Picture: DS PHOTOGRAPHY

Dan, who studies photography at Long Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge, is now selling wildlife prints and said he has received praise from many customers after promoting his work on social media.

He is now looking forward to opening his own studio once lockdown restrictions are lifted, and already has bookings for photoshoots including newborn babies, pets and families.

It may not be exactly what he wants to do in later life, but Dan is confident this will act as a platform towards his dream career.

“We started talking about it and everyone was joking about building a studio for Dan, and my dad said he will just build one,” he said.

Dan Starling has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Here is some of his wildlife work. Picture: DS PHOTOGRAPHY

“By the time I’m 20, I want to be in London working for the big brands, such as models for Nike.

“Going to Birmingham and seeing the work the photographer produced, I feel I can produce it so the biggest drive is working in that business and getting to the top level.”

To learn more about Dan’s work, visit his Facebook page at DS Photography or call 07759 922520.

Dan Starling has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Here is some of his wildlife work. Picture: DS PHOTOGRAPHY

Dan Starling has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Here is some of his wildlife work. Picture: DS PHOTOGRAPHY

Dan Starling has launched his own business and has already received bookings for his new studio as he looks to develop his career in photography. Here is some of his wildlife work. Picture: DS PHOTOGRAPHY

