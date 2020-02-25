Photographer launches charity that offers terminally ill children the chance to appear in their own fantasy worlds

Cambridgeshire-based charity offers terminally ill children the chance to take part in fantasy photoshoots. Raise A Smile

Alicia Marshall is trying to lift their spirits through the creative photoshoots.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire-based Raise A Smile charity offers terminally ill children to take part in fantasy photoshoots. Cambridgeshire-based Raise A Smile charity offers terminally ill children to take part in fantasy photoshoots.

Specialist photography equipment is used to produce creative images which are tailored to the youngster's interests whether that's being a superhero or travelling through outer space.

She's in the process of registering 'Raise A Smile' as a charity, and is appealing for donations and volunteers to help with various aspects of the work.

Alicia, who photographed the Strong Soham Mums Calendar in 2018, said: "We've already had interest from hospices and charities in the area, so it would be fantastic to have more volunteer photographers available.

Cambridgeshire-based charity Raise A Smile offers terminally ill children the chance to take part in fantasy photoshoots. Cambridgeshire-based charity Raise A Smile offers terminally ill children the chance to take part in fantasy photoshoots.

"Whether you're experienced or simply a hobbyist, we'd be interested to hear from you.

"Knowledge of lighting would be helpful, but I'm happy to provide training or guidance to anyone who may need some extra support."

She added: "We also need volunteers to help with fundraising and more admin-related tasks such as finding costumes, sourcing props and logistical arrangements."

Cambridgeshire-based charity Raise A Smile offers terminally sick children to take part in fantasy photoshoots. Cambridgeshire-based charity Raise A Smile offers terminally sick children to take part in fantasy photoshoots.

You may also want to watch:

Alicia was inspired to set up 'Raise A Smile' after attending the opening of the children's ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital in 2018.

She said: "Visiting the hospital was a really moving experience, and I came away wanting to help somehow.

"For children on the wards, they're often stuck indoors all day long. There's no trips to the park or out to the cinema.

"They see the same people every day and watch the same television shows. To bring some variety to their days, entertainment and activities are organised for them.

To prepare for the photoshoots, Alicia meets with the youngster to understand their interests and hobbies.

Whether the theme involves flying through the air as Superman or joining an Alice in Wonderland tea party, the team get to work organising the logistics and collecting backdrops.

The images themselves are created using green screen equipment during the photoshoot.

- If you would like to help Alicia, contact her through the Raise A Smile website raiseasmile.art.blog/ or message the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/raiseasmilecambs.

- Is your charity about to make an exciting announcement? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.