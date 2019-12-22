Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER Archant

A stunning photograph of Ely Cathedral in the snow has won a '12 Days of Christmas' photography competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The competition is run by the rural campaigning group The Countryside Alliance.

The photograph was snapped on Cherry Hill by Graham Barber during his lunch break.

It offers a magnificent view of the famous landmark, surrounded by a light cover of snow and frost.

Mr Barber, from Soham, has won a two- night stay at the Fox in Chipping Norton as well as a tour of the family-run brewery.

Corrine Stewart of the Countryside Alliance, said: "We are sure you will all agree that this photograph sums up the theme of Christmas in the countryside perfectly.

"Ely Cathedral and its surroundings are truly magnificent and we believe this photo captures that beauty perfectly."

There were hundreds of entries to the national competition this year, which was run in conjunction with the Hook Norton Brewery in the Cotswolds.

You may also want to watch:

The Countryside Alliance is also calling on Cambridgeshire residents to submit nominations for their favourite rural businesses at https://www.countryside-alliance.org/nominate