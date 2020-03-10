Advanced search

And the winner is? Hundreds of photographs depicting British army officer's life in India snapped up in Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:48 10 March 2020

Some of the photographs from the albums, which were snapped up in Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hundreds of photographs depicting the life of a British army officer during the 20th century have been snapped up at an auction in Ely.

Around 450 people registered to bid for the albums at Rowley's auction house on Saturday (March 7), which made close to £3,000.

Bids were received from as far as India, with a private collector from London taking home the prize.

The albums consist of more than 400 black and white photographs which show an unnamed officer from the Indian Army during his life in India from the turn of the 20th century till the 1930s.

Roddy Lloyd, from Rowley's auction house said: 'These things are highly sought after and are part of history of a country we have great fondness for.

'We were not surprised by the level of interest. It is military, history and black and white photographs; they do not come up very often.'

'It shows there is a market for these sorts of things.'

