Pharmacists urge MP Steve Barclay to keep promises on Covid costs
- Credit: MP Steve Barclay
Pharmacists across North East Cambridgeshire have warned the government not to backtrack on its promises to cover additional Covid-19 costs during the pandemic.
The National Pharmacy Association says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a “clear promise” that pharmacies will be reimbursed for any costs incurred because of the pandemic.
And local pharmacies – including Sutton Pharmacy near Ely – have joined forces to launch a publicity campaign to highlight the £370m in their nationwide Covid spending.
This is money, they say, the government has so far refused to reimburse and a “slap in the face” to pharmacists who have been on the front line of the pandemic.
They are also appealing to MP Steve Barclay and his role in the decision as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
You may also want to watch:
Amar Patel, owner of Sutton Pharmacy in Sutton, near Ely, said: “My pharmacy and many others like it have continued to see patients while other parts of the health system went behind closed doors.
“As a result we have incurred massive extra costs and the government needs to cover this as promised.
Most Read
- 1 Aerial photos show £18.6m station starting to take shape
- 2 Wetherspoon refused permission for £2m Ely pub - too big say planners
- 3 Joined up thinking boosts Wisbech and Ely rail projects
- 4 Letter: Mixed reaction to Wetherspoons refusal
- 5 Praise for college Covid tests ahead of schools return
- 6 Skanska gives up £34m a year county council highways contract
- 7 Ely hosts crews for first time ahead of world-famous Boat Race
- 8 Toppings secure £250,000 pandemic recovery loan
- 9 Climate change activist gets her day in court after CPS appeal earlier verdict
- 10 Big hopes for fascinating book on Little Downham
“We want to give a message to Mr Barclay: our door is open – please let us keep it that way by reversing these devastating cuts!”
Protests are taking place throughout the week in the constituencies of several government ministers, including the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The association has also pointed out that on March 11 last year, Mr Sunak said in his 2020 Budget speech: “Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with coronavirus – it will get... whether its millions of pounds or billions of pounds…"
Mark Lyonette, the National Pharmacy Association's chief executive, said: “Pharmacies have been a local lifeline during the coronavirus crisis – a vital part of the NHS frontline.
“But the government continues to drag its feet over offering proper financial assistance for pharmacies like Sutton Pharmacy in Sutton.”
He added: “The Prime Minister promised to give the NHS whatever it needs to cope with coronavirus and pharmacies are a vital part of the NHS frontline.
“We need government to make good on commitments to meet all the additional costs associated with coronavirus and also address long term underfunding - so that pharmacies can stay open to keep people well and save lives.”