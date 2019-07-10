Advanced search

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely's much-loved Garfield

10 July, 2019 - 10:56
Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

Archant

An online petition has been launched to make it illegal to not stop and report if you run over a cat following the shock death of Ely's Mr Sainsbury's.

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

Much-loved Garfield the cat was killed in his supermarket stomping ground on Tuesday, July 2 after he was reportedly struck by a car and left in nearby bushes.

The news hit one local lady hard. Lorena Brondani describes herself as a "massive animal lover" and says that Garfield's tragic death really upset her.

Ms Brondani, previously of Littleport but now lives in Bottisham, wants to make changes to the law and has launched an online petition to Lucy Frazer MP.

She said: "The death of Ely's beloved supermarket cat Mr Sainsbury's has highlighted the urgent need for a law to make it illegal to not stop and report if you have hit a cat.

"Many cats are unfortunately hit by cars everyday and then left to die and suffer on the side of the road. Leaving an injured animal to suffer is extremely cruel."

In the UK it is illegal to not stop and report if you were to run over or hit a dog. Ms Brondani hopes to replicate this law but for felines.

She added: "I first met Garfield one evening when I was out in Ely celebrating my nephew's 30th birthday; we were going to Sainsbury's to buy a cake.

"I remember we both had the fright of our lives when we were eating the cake and Garfield jumped up, we were so scared. It was a funny memory."

Ms Brondani hopes the petition - which needs 5,000 signatures but it already at 2,600 - will turn something so negative into something positive for cats of the future.

She added: "I can't believe we have that many [signatures] already. I only set it up last weekend. I am really excited; I never thought I would get that many.

"If reported, vets can make the most humane decision for the animal right away and if micro-chipped, the owners can be contacted immediately.

"If the animal has died, it should still be reported so that owners can be contacted. It is emotionally torturous not knowing what has happened to your pet.

"Please sign and help us reduce unnecessary prolonged suffering for beloved pets and their owners. Thank you."

To sign Lorena's petition to make it illegal to not stop and report if you have run over a cat, visit: www.change.org/p/garfield-ely-s-beloved-supermarket-car-mr-sainsbury-s-has-tragically-died-please-help-us-make-it-illegal-for-drivers-not-to-stop-and-report-if-they-have-run-over-a-cat

