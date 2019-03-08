Advanced search

Petition calls for district council to declare 'climate emergency'

PUBLISHED: 10:53 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 October 2019

Community group Eco Ely who encouraging residents to sign the 'climate emergency' petition. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Community group Eco Ely who encouraging residents to sign the 'climate emergency' petition. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Archant

An Ely environmental group is calling for the district council to declare a "climate emergency" at a meeting in two weeks time.

Community group Eco Ely who encouraging residents to sign the 'climate emergency' petition. Picture: CLARE BUTLERCommunity group Eco Ely who encouraging residents to sign the 'climate emergency' petition. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Eco Ely will be handing a petition to bosses at East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) on October 17.

Around 50 campaigners are hoping to be present at a meeting of the full council at The Grange.

The petition was set up by Littleport resident and member of the Ely branch of climate change group Extinction Rebellion Kim Ashton.

It asks ECDC owned companies and contractors to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Hayley Ellis, from Eco Ely, said that residents and councillors should be "working together".

"We are hoping for about 50 people to be there on the night," Hayley said.

"We need people to realise that we are in a climate emergency and the council need to take a stance.

"As a district we can always do better.

"They (ECDC) need to agree that there is a problem and they will work on improving it by setting up an environment working group.

"Residents and councillors should be working together, so that is what we will be asking them to do."

The petition asks the council to call on the government to provide the "powers, resources and technical support to make the 2030 target possible".

It states: "ECDC should work with local stakeholders to develop a strategy in line with a target of net zero emissions by 2030, via a council working group and a citizen's assembly.

"These should involve participation from as wide a range of residents, young people, businesses and other relevant parties as possible and should report within six months, or at least in time for their recommendations to be funded in the next budget cycle."

You may also want to watch:

John Hill, chief executive at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said that they were aware of a petition to be submitted for consideration, but it had not yet been received.

"Should we receive a petition, under our petitions scheme, the organiser will have three minutes to present their petition, providing that it relates to the powers and duties of the council and it is signed by at least 50 local people," Mr Hill said.

"Once they have spoken, councillors may ask them questions about their petition."

Council leader Anna Bailey said that they take "immense pride" in their environmental work.

She added: "As a council we do all we can to minimise our impact on the environment and we are proactive when it comes to matters which we can affect."

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Petition calls for district council to declare ‘climate emergency’

Community group Eco Ely who encouraging residents to sign the 'climate emergency' petition. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Meet the Littleport student hoping to promote body confidence in young people after seven-year battle with psoriasis

Erin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin Cawdron

REVIEW: Tounge-in-cheek gorefest Ready Or Not is a thrilling ride

Undated film still handout from Ready Or Not. Pictured: Samara Weaving as Grace Le Domas. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Eric Zachanowich. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.

Showjumping mum from Wisbech claims title at British Silver League Championship

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images

Death of Wisbech man is not suspicious - as teenage girls released with no further action

The death of 81-year-old Pat Morran, of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists