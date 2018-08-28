$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value') $render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

PUBLISHED: 12:56 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 07 January 2019

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Peterborough city bus station has been re-opened following a ‘bomb scare’ which later turned out to be nothing.

Peterborough city bus station has been re-opened following a ‘bomb scare’ which later turned out to be nothing.

The station was cordoned off this morning (January 7) after a “suspicious item” was discovered.

The package was later found to be “not suspicious” and within half an hour the cordons we re-lifted and the station was open again.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.15am to reports of a suspicious item at the bus station.

“It was evacuated as a result and a cordon was set up. Officers were on scene dealing with the situation.”

At the time, Stagecoach Peterborough tweeted: “Peterborough city is on police shut down due to a bomb scare alert.

“Currently Westgate, Lincoln Road and Broadway are shut to us as well as Queensgate.”

The police spokesman added: “The package was not suspicious, the cordons have been taken down and the bus station re-opened.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

#includeImage($article, 225)

More than 40 vehicles stopped during speeding campaign on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Museum awarded £1.66 million needed for transformation project from the Heritage Lottery Fund

Ely Museum has gone through many changes over the last 700 years. Picture: ELY MUSEUM/TWITTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists