Peterborough bus station evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ discovered – the area has been cordoned off
07 January, 2019 - 12:25
Peterborough city bus station has been evacuated this morning after a “suspicious item” was discovered, police reveal.
The station is currently cordoned off and in “lock-down” after reports came in that the item was found in the area.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.15am to reports of a suspicious item at the bus station.
“It has been evacuated as a result and a cordon has been set up. Officers are currently on scene dealing with the situation.”
Stagecoach Peterborough tweeted: “Peterborough city is on police shut down due to a bomb scare alert.
“Currently Westgate, Lincoln Road and Broadway are shut to us as well as Queensgate.”
More to follow.
