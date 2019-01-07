Peterborough bus station evacuated after ‘suspicious item’ discovered – the area has been cordoned off

Peterborough city bus station is in lock-down after a suspicious item was discovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Peterborough city bus station has been evacuated this morning after a “suspicious item” was discovered, police reveal.

The station is currently cordoned off and in “lock-down” after reports came in that the item was found in the area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.15am to reports of a suspicious item at the bus station.

“It has been evacuated as a result and a cordon has been set up. Officers are currently on scene dealing with the situation.”

Stagecoach Peterborough tweeted: “Peterborough city is on police shut down due to a bomb scare alert.

“Currently Westgate, Lincoln Road and Broadway are shut to us as well as Queensgate.”

