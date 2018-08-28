Advanced search

Enchanting tale of Peter Pan to be brought to life in Viva production

PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 05 February 2019

Get ready to be enchanted as Viva Youth’s youngest budding performers invite you to fly away to Neverland. Picture: VIVA FACEBOOK

Get ready to be enchanted as Viva Youth’s youngest budding performers invite you to fly away to Neverland in this beloved Disney tale.

Based on the Disney film and J M Barrie’s mesmerising play, Disney’s Peter Pan JR is a modern version of the timeless tale about a boy who wouldn’t grow up.

Viva’s production is fun for all the family and features our youngest members in this twinkling classic tale.

It will also be the stage debut for many of the team, who have been working hard on their first stage production.

The production will take place at The Beeches in Isleham, which will be a new venue for Viva.

The performances take place on February 14, 15 and 16 2019 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12.50/ £11.50 for over 60s and £10.50 for under 12s.

They are available via Ticketsource www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling 0333 666 33 66

