Father and son raise £1,700 for mental health charity by paddling 30 miles to Ely

Peter Emeleus and his son Harry,12, paddled along the Great River Ouse on Monday (August 24). Picture: FAMILY Archant

A father and son raised more than £1,700 for charity by paddling 30 miles to Ely.

Peter Emeleus was joined by his son Harry, 12, when they paddled along the Great River Ouse on August 24 in aid of the mental health charity Mind.

Ten-year-old Henry, wife Corrine and Julius the cat cheered them along to get to the finish.

Peter said: “We as a family, know first-hand that the Covid 19 Pandemic is effecting all of us and we wanted to do something to help those who have suffered more than most.

“Most of us will experience mental health problems at some point in our lives.”

You can still donate to their cause via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-harry-buckden-ely-paddle