Mother suspects “boyfriend and girlfriend” pet rabbits were stolen

PUBLISHED: 17:04 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 27 June 2020

Two rabbits - Hunny and Eddison - have been stolen from their hutches in West End, March this week. Image: Supplied

A mother suspects her family’s much-loved pet rabbits were stolen from their hutches in March this week.

Rachel Redhead, of West End, described the experience as “heartbreaking” when her family discovered the animals were missing.

Then, this morning (Saturday), their brown and white male called Eddison was gone.

On Thursday (June 25), they woke up to find their female ginger rabbit Hunny wasn’t in the run.

The family searched for her in the hope she may have wandered off. But after their brown and white rabbit Eddison was missing this morning (Saturday), they now think both were stolen.

Rachel said: “It has been suggested they may have been attacked by a fox or escaped.

“But there’s no sign a fox has been in the hutch and our dogs were barking at something during the early hours of Thursday.

“We have two chihuahuas, which are smaller than rabbits, and they’re more likely to escape from our garden.”

The family searched for Hunny on Thursday in the hope that she may have wandered off. But after Eddison went missing they now think they could’ve been stolen.

She added: “But now two rabbits have gone missing in three days when we’ve had no problems here for five years. It seems too much of a coincidence to me...”

“It has been heartbreaking and upsetting for our family. To us, they were girlfriend and boyfriend and really loved.”

If you have any information, email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.

