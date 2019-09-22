Advanced search

Cambridgeshire pet owners asked to upload their favourite places to take their pooches

22 September, 2019 - 13:00
A new online guide to the best pet-friendly venues across the UK is urging dog owners of Cambridgeshire to upload recommendations for days out. Ralph and Daisy are pictured. Picture: Webbox/ ONE

A new online guide to the best pet-friendly venues across the UK is urging dog owners of Cambridgeshire to upload recommendations for days out. Ralph and Daisy are pictured. Picture: Webbox/ ONE

Archant

A new online guide to the best pet-friendly venues across the UK is seeking dog owners of Cambridgeshire to upload recommendations for days out.

The 'Pets Are Welcome' (P.A.W) online guide, created by Webbox Natural, is now encouraging Cambridgeshire-based pet owners to share their suggestions.

It's also giving local businesses a boost, with recommended and featured venues receiving a congratulatory card and window sticker letting visitors know that their venue is featured on the site.

You may also want to watch:

The site has received more than 350 submissions since launching in July, with a 472 per cent increase in visitors during the height of summer.

Julie Butcher, head of marketing at Webbox Natural, the pet food brand behind the guide, said: "We encourage anyone to log on to our website to submit their recommendations to fellow pet lovers - whether that's a special local pub, hotel, a café or even a memorable city stroll."

Visit www.webboxpaw.co.uk for more information on the guide.

Most Read

Jobs, shops and station revamp to transform Littleport in new masterplan

East Cambs councillors are to approve the Littleport Vision 2030 document for submission to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority for adoption. It could help shape the future of the village for years to come. Picture; EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Most Read

Jobs, shops and station revamp to transform Littleport in new masterplan

East Cambs councillors are to approve the Littleport Vision 2030 document for submission to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority for adoption. It could help shape the future of the village for years to come. Picture; EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Latest from the Ely Standard

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Children sing in unison at Ely Cathedral as part of King’s Ely’s annual Choral Day

More than 180 children sang at Ely Cathedral as part of King’s Ely’s annual Choral Day. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Cambridgeshire pet owners asked to upload their favourite places to take their pooches

A new online guide to the best pet-friendly venues across the UK is urging dog owners of Cambridgeshire to upload recommendations for days out. Ralph and Daisy are pictured. Picture: Webbox/ ONE

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

RUGBY: Ely Tigers go from strength to strength with new ground sponsorship

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have announced that Cambridge Commodities will be their new ground sponsor for their Downham Road base for the next two seasons. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists