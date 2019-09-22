Cambridgeshire pet owners asked to upload their favourite places to take their pooches

A new online guide to the best pet-friendly venues across the UK is seeking dog owners of Cambridgeshire to upload recommendations for days out.

The 'Pets Are Welcome' (P.A.W) online guide, created by Webbox Natural, is now encouraging Cambridgeshire-based pet owners to share their suggestions.

It's also giving local businesses a boost, with recommended and featured venues receiving a congratulatory card and window sticker letting visitors know that their venue is featured on the site.

The site has received more than 350 submissions since launching in July, with a 472 per cent increase in visitors during the height of summer.

Julie Butcher, head of marketing at Webbox Natural, the pet food brand behind the guide, said: "We encourage anyone to log on to our website to submit their recommendations to fellow pet lovers - whether that's a special local pub, hotel, a café or even a memorable city stroll."

Visit www.webboxpaw.co.uk for more information on the guide.