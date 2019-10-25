'Acting makes me happy' - performing arts student with autism says the condition is 'not a barrier to achieving'

Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year with the play "I'm NonTypical Typical". Picture: KATH SANSOM Archant

A student from Cambridgeshire who has autism said that the condition should "not be a barrier to achieving in life" after performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the world's largest arts festival earlier this year with the play "I'm NonTypical Typical".

The former Soham Village College student says that he "embraces inclusivity" and that "barriers are slowly breaking down" for those with a disability and neurological conditions - but believes there is still more to be done.

"I just love being on stage," said Lars who has a diagnosis of autism.

"Acting makes me happy.

"Things are improving but it would be good to see more inclusive production companies."

While at school he was a member of Soham-based production company, Viva, and has performed at various venues including the Cambridge Junction.

Now a student at Cambridge Regional College, Lars is a member of Bedazzle, a theatre company open to disabled and non-disabled actors of all ages.

"In the recent Fringe performance I played the part of a boy who was bullied at school. I'm happy to say I never experienced that myself so I feel lucky," Lars added.

He has previously performed "Made in Dagenham" at the Fringe with Viva and says he takes his inspiration from acting hero Daniel Radcliffe.

"I love Harry Potter films. Daniel is the best actor around," he said.

Lars is considering next steps after coming into his final year of his Level 3 Performing Arts course.

"I have had a really good time at Cambridge Regional College and hope to carry on by going to either drama school or university."