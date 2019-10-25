Advanced search

Latest The New European

'Acting makes me happy' - performing arts student with autism says the condition is 'not a barrier to achieving'

25 October, 2019 - 11:15
Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year with the play “I’m NonTypical Typical”. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year with the play "I'm NonTypical Typical". Picture: KATH SANSOM

Archant

A student from Cambridgeshire who has autism said that the condition should "not be a barrier to achieving in life" after performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the world's largest arts festival earlier this year with the play "I'm NonTypical Typical".

The former Soham Village College student says that he "embraces inclusivity" and that "barriers are slowly breaking down" for those with a disability and neurological conditions - but believes there is still more to be done.

"I just love being on stage," said Lars who has a diagnosis of autism.

"Acting makes me happy.

"Things are improving but it would be good to see more inclusive production companies."

You may also want to watch:

While at school he was a member of Soham-based production company, Viva, and has performed at various venues including the Cambridge Junction.

Now a student at Cambridge Regional College, Lars is a member of Bedazzle, a theatre company open to disabled and non-disabled actors of all ages.

"In the recent Fringe performance I played the part of a boy who was bullied at school. I'm happy to say I never experienced that myself so I feel lucky," Lars added.

He has previously performed "Made in Dagenham" at the Fringe with Viva and says he takes his inspiration from acting hero Daniel Radcliffe.

"I love Harry Potter films. Daniel is the best actor around," he said.

Lars is considering next steps after coming into his final year of his Level 3 Performing Arts course.

"I have had a really good time at Cambridge Regional College and hope to carry on by going to either drama school or university."

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambs take-away boss, 51, admits two year campaign of stalking young woman at her place of work

A 51 year-old East Cambs take-away carried out a two year stalking campaign against a woman, persistently messaging her and turned up at her place of work. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File

Thief caught on CCTV stealing plants worth £500 from newly-opened Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris

Thief caught on camera stealing plants and trees from the newly-opened Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris. Picture: NADIA HOBBS/GREEN WELLY GARDEN CENTRE.

Commercial van becomes the latest casualty of Britain’s most bashed bridge at Ely

Ity is the country's most bashed bridge - and today it claimed another casualty. This was the aftermath of a van coming to grief under the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely. Picture; ROSS BARNES

‘Acting makes me happy’ - performing arts student with autism says the condition is ‘not a barrier to achieving’

Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year with the play “I’m NonTypical Typical”. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists