Performance to mark 75 years since VE Day postponed due to coronavirus

The Opus 17 band were due to perform in Isleham to mark 75 years since VE Day. Picture: ERIC GRANT Archant

The popular ‘Opus 17’ band, which was due to play in Isleham as part of VE Day celebrations, has had to cancel its upcoming performance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Opus 17, from Royston, were scheduled to perform at St Andrews Parish Church on Friday, May 7 to mark the 75th anniversary event, playing nostalgic wartime songs while dressed in American uniform.

Eric Grant, event organiser, said: “Due to the circumstances, a rearranged date cannot be made now but will be made in the future.”

He added: “To people who have expressed their wish to order tickets and attend, a list has been started so that they will be contacted first when conditions have changed for the better.”

The event, known as the ‘big band show’, began in 2007 and has commemorated different anniversaries, such as 75 years since the Battle of Britain in 2015.

For more information on the show and to join the list, email Eric at eric@ericgrant185.plus.com or call 01638 780827.