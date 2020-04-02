Advanced search

Performance to mark 75 years since VE Day postponed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:47 02 April 2020

The Opus 17 band were due to perform in Isleham to mark 75 years since VE Day. Picture: ERIC GRANT

The Opus 17 band were due to perform in Isleham to mark 75 years since VE Day. Picture: ERIC GRANT

Archant

The popular ‘Opus 17’ band, which was due to play in Isleham as part of VE Day celebrations, has had to cancel its upcoming performance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opus 17, from Royston, were scheduled to perform at St Andrews Parish Church on Friday, May 7 to mark the 75th anniversary event, playing nostalgic wartime songs while dressed in American uniform.

Eric Grant, event organiser, said: “Due to the circumstances, a rearranged date cannot be made now but will be made in the future.”

He added: “To people who have expressed their wish to order tickets and attend, a list has been started so that they will be contacted first when conditions have changed for the better.”

The event, known as the ‘big band show’, began in 2007 and has commemorated different anniversaries, such as 75 years since the Battle of Britain in 2015.

For more information on the show and to join the list, email Eric at eric@ericgrant185.plus.com or call 01638 780827.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘He was a little man, but was as strong as an ox’ - Wife leads tributes to much-loved Sutton man after 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s

Gerry Linney from Sutton near Ely, who has died at the age of 69. Picture: FAMILY

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘He was a little man, but was as strong as an ox’ - Wife leads tributes to much-loved Sutton man after 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s

Gerry Linney from Sutton near Ely, who has died at the age of 69. Picture: FAMILY

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus: MP Steve Barclay re-assured closures of minor injury units he helped to save will only be temporary

He fought to save them but now Steve Barclay MP says he accepts the reasons for the temporary closure of minior injury units at Doddington and Wisbech. Health chiefs have assured him the closures are only temporary and will re-open, Picture; ARCHANT

Self-isolating nurse sees young daughter for first time in three weeks through glass

Catherine Hill, who lives in Soham but works as a nurse at Addenbrooke?s Hospital, has been working 65-hour weeks to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. This heart-breaking photo shows Catherine seeing her daughter for the first time in three weeks due to self-isolation. Picture: CATHERINE HILL/FACEBOOK

Coronavirus: Get up, get dressed, get ready - even if you’re working from home. The advice from Cambridgeshire’s director of public health

Director of public health Dr Liz Robin, offering sound advice during the coronavirus pandemic, Picture; ARCHANT

Food donated to NHS and other good causes by WHSmith after stores close amid coronavirus pandemic

WHSmith stores across Cambridgeshire are donating confectionary and Easter Eggs to good causes across the county. Picture: Google Maps

Hospital consultant tells how 90-minute coronavirus coughing fits left him ‘gasping for air’

Emergency consultant Dr Vimal Desai warns public not to ignore Government advice about staying at home.
Drive 24